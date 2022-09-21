BHU Admission 2022: Portal open for CUET UG Admissions at bhuonline.in

BHU UG Admissions 2022: Banaras Hindu University has opened the registration portal for UG Admissions. BHU will be conducting the Admissions for the undergraduate programmes through the scores of the CUET UG 2022 examinations. It must be noted that only those students who have appeared and qualified the CUET UG 2022 exams are eligible to apply for the BHU UG Admissions 2022.

As per the notification available on the official website of BHU, the registration link will be open from September 20, 2022, while candidates will be able to enter their preferences for courses from September 26 to October 3, 2022. Candidates can register for the BHU UG Admission counselling by using the CUET Application No. (User Id) and CUET Exam Roll No (as Password) in the registration link.

The link for students to complete the BHU UG 2022 Admission Counselling registration is available on the official website - bhuonline.in. A direct link for eligible students to complete the BHU UG Admission registration is also available below.

BHU UG Admission Counselling Registrations

Documents to be uploaded when filling the BHU UG admission applications

When submitting the BHU UG Admission Counselling applications 2022, candidates need to make sure that they upload all the necessary documents in the application form. The documents need to be uploaded as scanned copies in the size mentioned on the application form. The list of documents to be uploaded is provided below.

Scorecard of CUET (UG) 2022

Matriculation or its equivalent certificate to ascertain the date of birth.

Marksheet of 12th or qualifying examination.

Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) and income certificate (SC/ST) issued by the appropriate authority, if admission is sought under that category.

PwD Certificate, if applicable.

BHU Employee certificate, if applicable.

How to register for BHU UG Admissions 2022

The link for students to register for the BHU Admission Counselling is available on the admission portal of BHU. Candidates need to login using the CUET Exam Application Number and Roll Number in the registration link provided. Students can follow the steps given here to apply for BHU UG Admissions 2022.

Step 1: Visit the BHU UG Admission Portal

Step 2: Click on the UG Admission registration link

Step 3: Enter the CUET Application number and roll number in the link given

Step 4: Enter all the required details in the application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents in the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee through the link provided

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

