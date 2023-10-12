MBPSE 2023: 10, 12 Board Exam Dates Revised, Check Schedule at mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE Board Exams 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has modified the board exam timetable for classes 10th and 12th. As per the online notice issued by MP Board, class 10 board exams are scheduled to start on March 1, 2023, whereas class 12 board exams will commence on March 2, 2023.

Moreover, MP Board exams will be conducted between March 1 and March 27, 2023. MP Class 12 board exams will be held from March 2 to April 1, 2023. The exam duration is three hours for both classes 10 and 12. Also, the board exams will be organized in the morning session only i.e. from 9 am to 12 pm.

The timetable has been shared by the MP Board on their official website mpbse.nic.in on December 2, 2022. Students appearing for board exams for the year 2023 will have to check all details regarding board exams and prepare accordingly.

How to Check MPBSE Board Exam 2023 Timetable

School students of classes 10 and 12 who will appear in the 2023 board exams are advised to check the official timetable released by MP Board. Here are a few simple steps to check the timetable on the MP Board website.

Visit the main webpage

Click on the Board Exams 2023 timetable link

The timetable for the 2023 exams will appear on the screen

Check your exam date and timing

Download the timetable and keep it for further reference

Instructions for Exam Hall MPBSE Board Exams 2023

Class 10 and 12 students should carefully check the exam center allotted to them and are required to reach the center by 8:30 am. In fact, MPBSE has guided students of classes 10 and 12 to reach the examination center one hour prior to the starting time of the exam. The maximum time allowed to enter the exam center is 15 minutes before the commencement of the board exam. Students will be given 10 minutes to read and review the question paper before writing the 2023 board exam.

