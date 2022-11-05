MPBSE Board Exam 2023: Education Minister Announces 10th and 12th Exam Dates

MPBSE 2023 Exams: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be conducting the Madhya Pradesh Board 2023 examinations for class 10 and 12 students from February 2023 onwards. The Board examination dates were announced by Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar.

The minister further announced that the MP Board 2023 Practical examinations will be conducted from February 13 to 28, 2023 and the Theory exams will be conducted from March 1 to 31, 2023. Since the board examination dates have been announced, candidates appearing for the MPBSE 10th and 12th Exams 2023 can start preparing for the exams keeping the schedule in mind.

The complete subject-wise schedule of the Madhya Pradesh 10th and 12th Board exams will be announced by the board on its official website soon. Candidates set to appear for the board exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for further information regarding the board examinations.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल की कक्षा 10 वीं एवं 12 वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षायें 13 फरवरी 2023 से प्रारंभ होंगी।



प्रायोगिक परीक्षायें 13 से 28 फरवरी 2023 एवं सैद्धान्तिक परीक्षायें 01 मार्च से 31 मार्च 2023 तक होंगी। — इन्दरसिंह परमार (@Indersinghsjp) November 4, 2022

MPBSE 2023 Exam Preparation

With the board exams scheduled to begin in February 2023, students preparing for the exams can start with the practice exams and mock exams in order to ensure that they are well-prepared to face the exams.

Practicing the mock exams will help students to understand how to manage their time for each section and also analyze their preparation level for the board exams. Students are also advised to not take up studying new topics in such a short time but instead go over the prepared materials and make themselves thorough with the syllabus.

Students can take a look at question banks and previous exam question papers to understand the topic distribution and repeating questions or topics and prepare themselves accordingly.

