MPBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Dates Announced, Check MP Board Schedule Here

MPBSE Board Exam Dates 2023 (OUT): As per media reports, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP class 10th 12th board exam dates 2023 for theory and practical exams. As per the reports, the MP board theory exams are scheduled to commence from 15th February 2023. However, as of now, there have been no updates on the official website.

Once the complete MPBSE board exam dates 2023 are released, students will be able to download it from the official website - mpbse.nic.in. The board will release a subject-wise timetable for theory exams soon in the form of a PDF.

MPBSE Board Exam Dates 2023 For Theory

Events Dates (Tentative) Commencement of MP Board 15th February 2023 Conclusion of MPBSE Exam 20th March 2023

MPBSE Board Exam Dates 2023 For Practical

Events Dates (Tentative) Commencement of MP Board Practical Exam 13th February 2023 Last date of MPBSE Practical Exam 25th March 2023

*The dates provided above are as per media reports.

MPBSE Board Exam 2023

As per reports, the board exams will be conducted based on the complete syllabus this time. Earlier, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the board reduced the syllabus, however, this will not be implemented this time. The complete details regarding board exam syllabus will be announced by the board once the MPBSE board exam 2023 schedule is released at mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE Board Exam Statistics

As per media reports, every year over 6 lakh students appear for MP Board class 12 exams whereas 7 lakh students appear for class 10 exams. Even to pass the MP Board exam, students are required to secure 33% marks in each subject as well as in aggregate.

This year in 2022, as per the sources, around 72.72% of students cleared the Class 12th Examinations, while 59.54% of students passed the Class 10th Examination. In the merit list of Higher Secondary Examination, 93 girl students and 60 students (153) got the place. Girl have secured more positions than boys.

