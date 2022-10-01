CBSE Board Exam 2023: Date sheet to be released in December 2022, Get Details Here

CBSE will be releasing the Class 10 and 12 date sheets by December 2022. The date sheet will be available on the official website of the board. Students appearing for the exams can check all exam-related details here.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: According to media reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Date sheets in December 2022. As per an earlier announcement made by CBSE officials, the CBSE class 10 and 12 Board examination is scheduled to begin on February 15, 2023.

CBSE Controller of Examination - Sanyam Bharadwaj when speaking to the media regarding the class 10 and 12 examinations further added that the exams will be based on the pre-pandemic syllabus. When speaking to the media, Bharadwaj explained that a 30% cut in the syllabus was offered to students due to the COVID-19 pandemic since classes were interrupted. He pointed out that the CBSE 2023 exams will be based on a 100% syllabus like it was for the 2019-20 batch.

Addressing reports that the CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2023 will be announced in a few days, Bharadwaj added that there is no chance of announcing the date sheet for the 2023 examinations now, and will be announced only by December 2022. The date sheet will be made available on the official website of the CBSE Board.

Officials have further added that the board has also decided to restore the pre-pandemic single exam format. The CBSE class 10 and 12 exams are not likely to be split into two parts this year unlike the 2021-22 session where students appeared for the board exams in two terms. The exams were conducted in two terms as a stop-gap arrangement in case of any uncertainties caused due to a fresh wave of COVID-19.

CBSE 2023 Exam Sample Papers

For the 2023 entrance examination students appearing for the examinations can prepare for the board examinations with the help of the sample papers which have been released by the board officials. With the help of the sample papers, students can get an idea of the type of questions that can be asked for the exams and the marking scheme to be followed for each subject, and the weightage given to topics and questions.

Students appearing for the CBSE 2023 exam can keep visiting the official website of CBSE to get regular updates on the exams.

