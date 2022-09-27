CBSE Exam Date 2023 Released: Check Class 10 and 12 Datesheet Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a notification regarding the CBSE class 10 and 12 Examinations 2023. Students appearing for the 10th and 12th exams in 2023 can check the exam pattern details, sample paper, and other information here.

CBSE 2023 Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a notification regarding the CBSE class 10 and 12 Examinations 2023. As per the notification issued, the CBSE 10th and 12th Exams 2023 will be conducted by the board from February 15, 2023. The Exact schedule for the CBSE class 10 and 12 Board Exam will be made available by officials on the website of the board soon.

Board officials recently commenced the registration process for the private candidates who will be appearing for the CBSE 2023 examinations. The link for students to submit the registrations for CBSE 10th and 12th Exams 2023 is available on the official website - cbse.gov.in. As per the schedule provided, the last date for students to submit the CBSE 10th and 12 Private candidate registrations is September 30, 2022.

CBSE 2023 Examination Date Notification

Along with the declaration of the CBSE 10th and 12 Results 2022, board officials provided a tentative schedule for the CBSE class 10 and 12 Exams 2023. According to the official statement “In the Light of lessening of the impact of COVID Pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 exams from February 15, 2023”.

Candidates must note that only a tentative start date has been issued so far by board officials and the same is subject to change depending on the situation at the time. The subject-wise detailed schedule of the CBSE 2023 examinations will be announced on the official website shortly.

Schools and teachers preparing students for the CBSE 2023 board exams can now set a timeline for the students for completing the syllabus and conducting mock examinations to prepare students for the exams to be held in 2023.

CBSE 2023 Exam Pattern

CBSE 2022 Examinations were conducted in two terms. Term 1 of the exams was conducted in November-December 2021 while Term 2 of the exams was conducted in April-May 2022. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the chances of the board exams being cancelled, the board had decided to conduct the CBSE Exams in the form of two terms.

The CBSE 2023 exams however will be conducted in the regular format as followed previously in a single session. Since the COVID cases have dropped down drastically and the maximum number of students have been vaccinated, the board has decided to turn back to its old pattern and conduct the exams in a single session in February for the 2023 exams.

CBSE 2023: Sample Papers Released

CBSE recently released the Class 10 and 12 Sample papers for the 2023 examinations. Students who will be appearing for the CBSE 10th and 12th Exams in 2023 can visit the official website of CBSE to check the Sample Papers for each subject.

The CBSE 10th and 12th Sample papers have been released in the form of a PDF document. Students can download the sample papers from the link available on the official website and practice to prepare for the exams.

To download the CBSE 10th and 12th Sample Papers 2023 students are required to visit the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in and click on the 10th and 12th Sample Paper PDF link available on the homepage.

CBSE 2023 Exams Preparation Tips

CBSE 2023 examinations will be conducted separately for the class 10 and 12 students. When preparing for the CBSE board exams students must make sure that they familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and the syllabus at hand.

With the board changing the syllabus for a few of the subjects students must make sure that they check through the syllabus thoroughly and prepare for the exams with the most relevant topics.

Since these are the board exams, candidates must make sure that they prepare themselves by appearing for as many practice exams and appearing for mock exams. Students must also familiarize themselves with the pattern and refer to the sample papers and sample questions given by the board.

CBSE 2023: Previous Year Performance

CBSE 10th and 12th exams were conducted in two terms in 2022. The class 10 and 12 board examination results were declared on July 22, 2022. As per the details provided, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.40% in the class 10 exams while the overall pass percentage for class 12 students was 92.71%.