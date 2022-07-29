MSBTE Result 2022 Declared at msbte.org.in, Get Direct Link Here

MSBTE Summer Diploma Results 2022: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has declared the MSBTE Summer Diploma Results 2022. Students who have appeared for the MSBTE Summer Diploma Exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

The board conducts the summer diploma exams for the second, fourth and sixth semester students. The board also conducts the MSBTE Winter Diploma Exam for the first, third and fifth semester which is scheduled to be conducted in November, December 2022. To check the MSBTE summer results students can visit the official website and select Enrollment Number/ Seat Number from the drop down box and enter the same in the link provided.

MSBTE Summer Diploma Results 2022 Direct Link

Steps to check the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2022

MSBTE Summer Diploma Exam Results 2022 is available in the online mode. Students can check the results by entering the login credentials in the link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the MSBTE Summer Diploma Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the MSBTE official website

Step 2: Click on the MSBTE summer Diploma Result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Enrollment number/ seat number in the link provided

Step 4: The MSBTE summer Diploma Results 2022 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the MSBTE Results 2022 for further reference

