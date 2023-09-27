Nagaland Board Exams 2024: NBSE Class 10, 12 Registration Schedule Out; Check Important Dates

Nagaland Board Exams 2024: Nagaland Board has released the registration dates for NBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023. Along with this, the examination fee for Higher Secondary Secondary Leaving Certificate (Class 12) and High School Leaving Certificate (Class 10) has also been released. Check out the application fee as well as important guidelines for Nagaland Board Exams 2024 here.

Regular candidates can apply for Nagaland Board Exams 2024 from October 3 to 13, 2023. As per the board, ‘’Institutions and schools are to collect the fees, verify the forms, and pay examination fees for their regular candidates within the above-mentioned dates.’’

NBSE Board Exams 2024 Notice- Click Here (PDF File)

Candidates appearing for NBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10 have to pay an application fee of Rs 1350. If they wish to change the centre, an additional amount of Rs 200 has to be paid. On the other hand, students applying for NBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 12 are required to pay a Rs 1,500 registration fee. However, for the practical exam, they have to pay a Rs 100 fee. In case they wish to change the centre, an extra Rs 200 fee has to be paid.

Nagaland Board Exams 2024: Check Important Guidelines

Candidates can check out some mandatory instructions below:

While filling out the application form, candidates must know his/her registration number. They must check if their particulars/details are correct in the form in respect of full name, surname, date of birth, father's name, mother's name, community to which they belong, Second language, sixth subject (if any), and the identification mark.

Photo/Signature-

(i) Student/candidate should have a recent passport photo and signature in JPG/JPEG format.

(ii) Size of passport photo: 470 x 470 pixel (width x height) (iii) Size of signature: 470 x 170 pixel (width x height)

Also Read: Karnataka Bandh: Schools, Colleges Likely to Remain Closed on Sept 29; Check Updates Here





