NEET 2022 Admit Cards: NTA to Release Hall Tickets Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Demand for Postponement Intensify

NEET 2022 Admit Cards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET - UG) admit card 2022 soon. As per media reports, it is expected that the NEET UG admit card 2022 is likely to be released this week or latest by 10th July. Candidates can download their respective NEET UG hall ticket by visiting the official website of NTA. They need to use the login credentials to download the admit card.

As per the released dates, the NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on 17th July 2022. Therefore, the NEET hall ticket is expected to be released within the next few days. Earlier, the NTA already released the Exam City Intimation Slip on 29th June 2022 on neet.nta.nic.in. This year nearly 18 lakh students have registered for the medical entrance test.

How To Download NEET 2022 Admit Cards?

NEET hall ticket 2022 is expected to be released soon for UG exam. Candidates will have to visit the official website to download the admit card of NEET. On the homepage, click on the NEET admit card link. A new page will appear on the screen, now enter the NEET application number, date of birth and security pin. The admit card will appear on the screen. Also, the authorities will not send the admit card of NEET via post or any other mode, therefore, candidates have to download it only in online mode.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on the NEET 2022 Admit Cards?

The candidates will have to carry their NEET UG admit card to the examination centre. So, before that and after downloading the NEET 2022 admit card, they must go through the details mentioned on it. As per reports, the following details will be mentioned on the NEET 2022 Admit Cards -

Name of the candidate

Application Number

Date of Birth

Gender

Medium of question paper

Passport size photograph (uploaded in the application form)

Signature (uploaded during registration)

Exam Date

Exam Centre

Exam Time

Guidelines to be followed

Demand For NEET 2022 Postponement

Since the announcement of NEET 2022 exam date, medical aspirants who are willing to get admission to MBBS and other undergraduate courses have been demanding a 40 day additional window to prepare for the entrance test. Aspirants say that as CBSE 12th Exam 2022 concluded only on 15th June, they were left with only 1 month to prepare for NEET UG 2022.

Also Read: NEET 2022 Postponement: Aspirants to launch hunger strike today, demand to meet PM Modi over exam deferment