NEET 2022 Postponement: Aspirants to launch hunger strike today, demand to meet PM Modi over exam deferment

NEET 2022 Postponement: With the NEET UG 2022 Exam date approaching fast, aspirants who are due to appear for the medical entrance exam have also intensified their demand for its postponement. As per the schedule released by NTA, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 will be held on 17th July 2022 as a single session medical entrance test. However, thousands of NEET aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the medical entrance exam and have reached out to NTA, Education Minister and other authorities to highlight their demands and concerns through social media channels and other platforms as well

Aspirants to Launch Hunger Strike Today

However, after multiple representations from the aspirants feel on deaf ears, aspirants have decided to launch a hunger strike to get the authorities to hear their concerns. NEET 2022 aspirants have requested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take out some time to meet them and hear their concerns ahead of the medical entrance exam. The aspirants have been saying that in the last two months, multiple representations have been submitted by them before the education and health ministry, which didn’t heed any response. Following this, now they have decided to reach out to PM Modi to seek relief against the upcoming medical entrance exam.

Why demand for NEET UG 2022 Postponement?

Since the announcement of NEET 2022 Exam Date as 17th July 2022, medical aspirants who are seeking admission to MBBS and other undergraduate courses have been demanding a 40 day additional window to prepare for the entrance test. Aspirants say that as CBSE 12th Exam 2022 concluded only on 15th June, they were left with only 1 month to prepare for NEET UG 2022. Along with this, the NEET 2021 Counselling process also went on until May 2022 meant that candidates who had decided to take a drop year had even less time to prepare for the examination. Another key reason for the demand for NEET 2022 Postponement is the clashing of the medical entrance exam date with other entrance exams. In response to these concerns, aspirants have reached out to authorities seeking relief and additional time to prepare for NEET UG 2022.

