NEET SS Counselling 2022: About 900 Seats Vacant, FORDA Requests to Conduct Mop Up Round 2

    The FORDA India on Monday said that about 900 seats are still vacant even after the NEET SS 2022 Mop-Up round counselling and requested MCC to conduct another Mop-up round to fill the vacant seats. Check complete details here

    Updated: Mar 6, 2023 20:11 IST
    NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) India on Monday said that about 900 seats are still vacant even after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) SS 2022 Mop-Up round counselling. The Federation requested the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to conduct another Mop-up round of NEET SS Counselling 2022 to fill the remaining vacant seats.  

    As per the recent updates, the issue regarding the large number of vacant seats was raised several times by the FORDA India last year. In this regard, the Medical Counselling Committee conducted a special mop-up round to fill up the remaining seats.  

