NEET UG 2022 Application Correction Window To Close Today at neet.nta.nic.in, Get Direct To Edit Here

NEET UG Application Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for the National Eligibility Common Entrance Test (NEET UG) today 27 May 2022. Candidates can make changes in the NEET application form at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can edit their applications as per allowed fields till 9 pm today.

After today, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The NEET UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 17th July for 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM). The exam will be held for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

NEET Application Correction Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

What Details Can Be Edited in the NEET Application Correction Form?

Candidates can edit the following - personal details, place of birth, medium of question paper, choice of exam city, academic details, address, details of parents/guardians, dress code and also enter the security pin as mentioned. No corrections after the deadline will be accepted.

NEET UG 2022 Application Correction Facility

As per the notice, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any problems later, they are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM.

“All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars and are advised to make correction/s in their particulars, in their respective Application Forms, if required,” the notice said.

How To Make Corrections in The NEET UG 2022 Application Form?

To do so, candidates will have to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Now, click on - Correction for NEET(UG)-2022 and log in using Application No and Password. The application form will appear on the screen, make necessary edits and pay the applicable fee. Now, submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

National Eligibility Common Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)

NEET UG 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. As per media reports over 18 lakh students registered for NEET UG 2022 this year, an increase of 2.6 lakh approximately.

The exam will be held for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India - MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognised Medical/Dental /AYUSH and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS and JIPMER).

