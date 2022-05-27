FMGE June 2022 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Link Here, Download FMGE June Hall Ticket at nbe.edu.in

FMGE June 2022 Admit Card Released: As per the latest update, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the FMGE June Admit Card 2022 for the upcoming medical examination. The hall tickets issued now are for the FMGE June 2022 Exam which is scheduled to be held on 4th June 2022. Candidates who are registered for that exam can access and download their individual hall tickets by logging onto the exam portal - nbe.edu.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link placed below, using which they will be able to reach the page from where FMGE June Admit Card 2022 is available for download.

Eligibility Documents to be Submitted by 29th May

Along with the release of the FMGE Admit Card 2022, the NBE has also opened a special window allowing candidates another chance to provide and upload eligibility documents as well as to rectify the deficiencies in their applications. As part of this, candidates are expected to provide

Primary Medical Qualification Degree Certificate / Provisional Pass Certificate duly apostilled/attested by the Embassy of India Eligibility Certificate Issued by NMC/MCI (if applicable) Proof of Citizenship

These documents are to be uploaded by candidates during the special window starting from 27th May to 29th May 2022. Candidates can click on the below given link to upload these documents before the deadline ends. Failure to submit these documents on time may lead to cancellation of the candidature.

In case of any queries of questions with regards to the FMGE Admit Card 2022, candidates can reach out to the NBE Candidate Care Support at 011-45593000 or write an email to the helpdesk available at the official Communication Web Portal.

