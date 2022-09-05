NIOS Class 10, 12 Theory Exam Dates Released, Check complete schedule here

NIOS 10th and 12th Schedule 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling has announced the schedule for the NIOS Class 10 and class 12 theory examination. As per the schedule released, the NIOS 10th and 12th Theory exams will be conducted from October 12 across the different exam centres in India and abroad.

As per the schedule available on the official website the NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary Examinations will begin from October 12, 2022 and the last exam will be conducted on November 23, 2022.

NIOS will also begin the Class 10 and 12 Practical examinations from September 16, 2022. According to the notification available on the website the attendance sheets for the practical examinations will be available on the official NIOS Portal. The marks of the internal assessment and practical exams will be uploaded at the NIOS portal when the practical exams ate being conducted at the exam centres.

NIOS 10th and 12th Exams Official Notification

NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary Examinations will be conducted from 2:30 PM onwards. Students appearing for the exams must make sure that they carry with them their exam hall ticket and other valid photo ID proof. The Hall Ticket will contain the details of the students along with the exam centre details and other information.

According to reports, the NIOS 10th and 12th Hall Ticket will be issued on the official website shortly. The link for students to check the NIOS 10th and 12th Admit card will be available on the official website. Students appearing for the exams are advised to keep visiting this page for details on the admit card and examination.

Also Read: CBSE Compartmental Result 2022: CBSE Board 10th, 12th Compartmental Exam Results Expected This Week at cbseresults.nic.in