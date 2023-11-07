NTA SWAYAM July 2023 Semester Exam Schedule Revised, Check Datesheet Here

NTA SWAYAM Exam 2023: The National Testing Agency has revised the NTA SWAYAM July 2023 semester exam dates. As per the scheduled, the exams which were to be conducted on November 30, 2023 has been postponed to December 4, 2023. The exams scheduled for December 1 and 2 will however will continue as per schedule.

As per the notification released, the NTA SWAYAM July 2023 session exam dates have been postponed due to the assembly elections which will be held in a few of the states. All those students who have registered to appear for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2023 session exams can check the official notification for the revised exam schedule below.

NTA SWAYAM Exam Schedule Notification - Click Here

NTA SWAYAM July 2023 Session Revised Schedule

Earlier Schedule Revised Schedule November 30, 2023 December 4, 2023 December 1, 2023 No change December 2, 2023 No change

The July 2023 session registrations are under. According to the schedule given, the last date for students to register for NTA SWAYAM July 2023 session is November 8, 2023. Students interested in appearing for the exams can complete the fee submission by November 9, 2023. Those who have completed the application process and wish to make changes in the applications submitted can make the necessary changes through the correction window which will open on November 10, 2023.

