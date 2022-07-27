Odisha Class 12th Results 2022 (Declared) LIVE: Check CHSE Odisha +2 Results Link at chseodisha.nic.in

27 Jul 04:55 PM Odisha 12th Results 2022 - Complete Highlights Candidates can check the performance of the students in the Odisha 12th Science and Commerce stream below. Data Commerce Numbers Data Science Numbers Total Number of students appeared 24162 Total Number of Appeared Students 76,604 Total Number of Passed Students 21165 Total Number of Passed Students 72,106 Overall Pass Percentage 89.20% Overall Pass Percentage 94.12% Pass Percentage Among Male Students 88.32% Pass Percentage Among Male Students 93.80% Pass Percentage Among Female Students 90.71% Pass Percentage Among Female Students 94.52% Number of Students with 90% Marks 1124 Number of Regular Candidates 70,918 Number of Students Passed with 1st Division 10863 Number of Private Candidates 1,188 Number of Students Passed with 2nd Division 5053 Number of Students with 90% Marks 1124 Number of Student Passed with 3rd Division 5242 Number of Students Passed with 1st Division 50157 Number of Students Passed with 2nd Division 14932 Number of Student Passed with 3rd Division 6910

27 Jul 04:43 PM Odisha 12th Results 2022 Statistics Odisha Board has announced the class 12 Science and Commerce stream results. According to the data provided, girls have outshined boys in the class 12 science and commerce stream examinations. the totall pass percentage for girls in Science and Commerce stream is 94.52% while the pass percentage for boys is 93.80%. A total of 76,604 students appeared for the exams from which 72,106 students passed,

27 Jul 04:32 PM Class 12 Science and Commerce stream result link LIVE CHSE Odisha has made the Class 12 Science and Commerce stream link live. Candidates can check the class 12 Science and Commerce stream results through the link given here. CHSE Odisha 12th Science Stream CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Stream

27 Jul 04:20 PM Odisha 12th Arts Results on August 8th Odisha 12th Results 2022 for the Arts stream will be declared on August 8, 2022. The dates have been confirmed by state School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. Candidates can check their class 12 Arts stream results at chseodisha.nic.in.

27 Jul 04:14 PM Odisha Board 12th Results Science and Commerce Declared - Link Live at 5 PM Odisha Board 12th Science and Commerce stream results declared. The link for students to check their class 12 Science and Commerce stream results will however be made live by 5 PM. The class 12 Science stream overall pass percentage is 94.12% while the pass percentage for the commerce stream is 89%

27 Jul 04:06 PM Sri Jaganath Vishvavidyalaya Results Announced Odisha Board has announced the Sri Jaganath Sanskrit Vishvavidyalaya Upastri Examination Results on the official w ebsite. Click on the link given below to check the results. Sri Jaganath Sanskrit Vishvavidyalaya Upastri Examination Results -Direct Link

27 Jul 03:55 PM Keep Admit Cards ready to check Results The Odisha Board 12th Results 2022 will be announced within a few minutes. Candidates who have been patently waiting for the results can keep their admit card ready with them to check the results.

27 Jul 03:20 PM List of Websites to check Odisha 12th Results 2022 Odisha board 12th Results 2022 for Science and Commerce stream will be released on the official website of the board today. Students can check their results through the link available on the official website -chseodisha.nic.in. Check the list of websites to get results here. Also Read: List of websites to check Odisha 12th Results 2022

27 Jul 03:07 PM Odisha 12th result 20022 to be announced soon Odisha Board 12th Results 2022 will be announced by the officials soon. According to the official announcement, the Class 12 Odisha Science and Commerce stream results will be declared at 4 PM today. ରାଜ୍ୟ ଉଚ୍ଚ ମାଧ୍ୟମିକ ଶିକ୍ଷା ପରିଷଦ ଦ୍ବାରା ପରିଚାଳିତ ଯୁକ୍ତ ଦୁଇ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଓ ବାଣିଜ୍ଯ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳ ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ଅର୍ଥାତ୍ ୨୭ ଜୁଲାଇ, ୨୦୨୨ରେ ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇବ। ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ଯ ଗଣଶିକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସୂଚନା ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଅପରାହ୍ନ ୪ଟା ବେଳେ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳ ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇବ। #Odisha — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) July 26, 2022

27 Jul 02:31 PM Is there a minimum mark required to qualify Odisha 12th Exams? Odisha 12th Science and Commerce stream results 2022 will be announced by the officials today - July 27, 2022. Students are required to secure the minimum marks in order to be considered as qualified in the exams. Candidates need to secure a minimum of 33% in each subject and in the overall aggregate to be considered as 'passed' in the exams.

27 Jul 02:16 PM When will the Odisha 12th Arts stream results be declared? CHSE Odisha will be announcing the results for the science stream students today - July 27, 2022. It is expected that the board will announce the class 12 Arts stream results 2022 by the end of this week.

27 Jul 02:03 PM Will the Odisha 12th Results 2022 be made available offline? No, CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2022 will be available for the students in the online mode only. Candidates will be able to check the results through the official link - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

27 Jul 01:25 PM CHSE Odisha original marksheets The Odisha 12th Science and Commerce original marksheets will released by the officials of the board shortly after the results are declared. Candidates can collect their original marksheets from their respective shools shortly after the results are declared.

27 Jul 01:10 PM Documents to keep ready when checking Odisha 12th Results When checking the CHSE Odisha 12th Science and Commerce stream results 2022, students must keep their class 12 hall ticket ready with them. The hall ticket will contain the roll number of the students whih need to be entered in the login for checking the results.

27 Jul 12:42 PM Odisha 12th Results 2022: Check Where When and How to check Results CHSE Odisha will be announcing the class 12 board examination results 2022 for the Commerce and Science streams today. Students will be able to check their results at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. As per board officials, the CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2022 will be announced by 4 PM today. Also Read: Know Where When and How to check CHSE 12th Results 2022

27 Jul 12:18 PM Who can appear for the Odisha 12th Compartmental exams Odisha board 12th Science and Commerce compartment exams are conducted after the class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce stream results are declared. Students who were unable to secure the minimum marks will be able to appear for the compartment exams. Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 33% aggregate and individually in each subject.

27 Jul 12:06 PM What is Process to check Odisha 12th Result 2022 Via SMS? Odisha Board 12th Results 2022 for the Science and Commerce stream will be available on the official wbsite today. Along with the link on the website, students can also check their results via SMS. Students can follow the steps provided below to get the Odisha 12th Results 2022 via SMS Step 1: Open the Test Message on your phone

Step 2: Type RESULT<space.OR12<space>Roll Number

Step 3: Send to 56263

27 Jul 12:04 PM What after Odisha 12th Results 2022 After the Odisha Board class 12 Results 2022 for the Science and Commerce stream are announced, the board will start the application process for the Compartment exams. Candidates who were unable to secure the minimum marks will be eligible to apply for the compartment exams.

27 Jul 11:32 AM Odisha 12th Science and Commerce Stream wise data Close to 3,21,508 students have appeared for the Odisha Board 12th Examination along with the vocational stream. Approximately 78,077 students appeared for the Odisha Class 12 Science and Commerce stream exams while 24,136 students appeared for the Odisha 12th Arts stream.

27 Jul 11:16 AM How can I Check Odisha 12th Result 2022 Odisha Board Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results 2022 will be announced by the officials on the official website today. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check Odisha 12th Results 2022. Step 1: Visit the CHSE Odisha official website

Step 2: Click on the View Results section

Step 3: Click on the CHSE Odisha 12th Result link provided

Step 4: Enter the Roll Number and Date of Birth in the result login link

Step 5: Download the CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2022 for further reference

27 Jul 11:01 AM Odisha 12th Results 2022 - Previous year data Odisha Board class 12 Science and Commerce stream results 2022 will be announced by the officials today. Candidates can check the pass percentage and performance of the students in the previous yeas. Year Overall pass % Boys’ pass % Girls pass % 2021 95.15% (Science) 94.96% (Commerce) 89.49% (Arts) 85.98% Arts 92.34% Arts 2020 70.21% (Science) 67.56 (Arts) 74.95 (Commerce) - - 2019 72.33% 70.40% 75.02%

27 Jul 10:46 AM Education Minister expected to declare results Odisha 12th Science and Commerce stream results will be announced by officials today. According to latest media reports, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will be announcing the Odisha 12th Science and Commerce stream results.

27 Jul 10:05 AM Odisha 12th Login Window The window for students to check the Odisha class 12 Results 2022 for the science stream will be made available on the official website of the board soon. The link will be made live by 4 PM today. Students can refer to the login window given below.

27 Jul 09:42 AM Details mentioned on Odisha 12th Results 2022 Odisha Board 12th Results 2022 will be available on the official websote today. Studenys when downloading the Odisha 12th Results 2022 for the Science and Commere streams must make sure that they cross check all the data provided on the marksheet. The Odisha 12th Results will contain the fllowing details. Candidate name and roll number

Name of the exam

Subjects appeared for

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks and qualifying status

27 Jul 09:26 AM Will the board provide original marksheets? Shortly after the Odisha Board 12th Results 2022 are announced for the Science and Commerce stream students, the board will issue the original marksheets to the students. Odisha 12th original marksheets will be available at the respective schools from where students can collect the same.

27 Jul 09:12 AM Passing Marks for class 12 exams Odisha Board of Higher Secondary Education will soon be announcing the class 12 board examination results. Students awaiting the declaration of the class 12 Odisha Board exams must note that the minimum marks required by students to qualify the Odisha 12th Science and Commerce stream e xams is 33% both aggregate and individual.

27 Jul 08:51 AM Where to check CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2022 Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will be announcing the plus 2 results 2022 on the official website today. Candidates can check their Odisha Board 12th Results at chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

27 Jul 08:38 AM What is the login credential for checking Results Odisha Board 12th Results 2022 for the Science and Commerce stream will be made available on the official website today. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the 12th Registration number in the login link.

27 Jul 08:30 AM Board confirms date and time for declaration of Odisha Plus 2 Results Odisha Board 12th Results will be announced by the board officials today. The confirmation regarding the declaration of the Odisha 12th Results 2022 for Science and Commerce stream was given by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. Also Read: CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed

27 Jul 08:15 AM Results to be declared in the evening According to locall media reports, the Odisha Plus 2 Results 2022 will be declared in the evening today - July 27, 2022. Information provided on the same states that the Odisha Plus 2 Science and Commerce stream results will be made available on the official website at 4 PM. #BIG_BREAKING



CHSE Plus-2 Science and Commerce results to be declared on Wednesday (July 27) at 4PM, informs #Odisha school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash pic.twitter.com/c3xdy2tafR — OTV (@otvnews) July 26, 2022