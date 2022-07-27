Odisha 12th Result 2022 (OUT): Get List of Websites to Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result Here

Odisha 12th Result 2022 (Declared): The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has released the results for Odisha 12th science and commerce stream board examination today. Students can check their CHSE result 2022 on the official websites - orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. Around 3.50 lakh students registered to appear for the examination this year. While the result for the commerce and science has been released, reports suggest CHSE +2 result for the Arts stream will be declared within a week. However, the date and time for CHSE Odisha Plus Two result for Arts is yet to be declared.

Odisha 12th Result, CHSE Result 2022: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the Odisha Board 12th result for science and commerce today on 27th July 2022. As per updates, the Odisha Plus 2 result will be declared at 4 pm on different official websites. Students can check the CHSE Odisha 12th results through the official website - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

To check the result, students will have to enter their roll number, date of birth and other required details in the login window. This year, a total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams took Odisha Plus Two or Class 12 board exams. The number of students in the Science and Commerce streams are 78,077 and 24,136, respectively.

ରାଜ୍ୟ ଉଚ୍ଚ ମାଧ୍ୟମିକ ଶିକ୍ଷା ପରିଷଦ ଦ୍ବାରା ପରିଚାଳିତ ଯୁକ୍ତ ଦୁଇ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଓ ବାଣିଜ୍ଯ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳ ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ଅର୍ଥାତ୍ ୨୭ ଜୁଲାଇ, ୨୦୨୨ରେ ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇବ। ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ଯ ଗଣଶିକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସୂଚନା ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଅପରାହ୍ନ ୪ଟା ବେଳେ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳ ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇବ। #Odisha — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) July 26, 2022

Where To Check the Odisha 12th Result 2022?

Around 3 lakh students are waiting for their Odisha class 12th exam results. Once announced, students can check the same here on this page too via the direct link. There are few officials website, where students will be able to check their CHSE Odisha results. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too -

chseodisha.nic.in orissaresults.nic.in

How to check Odisha 12th Result 2022 online?

The Odisha 12th result 2022 for Plus 2 exams will be released at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. To check Odisha 12th result 2022, students will have to log onto the portal and click on the relevant link. After clicking on the link, a login page will appear and students have to enter their exam roll number and other details. After entering the requisite details and submitting the same and the CHSE Odisha result will appear on the screen.

Odisha 12th Result Statistics

Years Number of students appeared Overall pass percentage 2021 95.15% (Science) 94.96% (Commerce) 89.49% (Arts) 2020 Around 3 lakh 70.21% (Science) 67.56 (Arts) 74.95 (Commerce) 2019 Around 3,50,000 72.33% 2018 3,65,000 Science- 76.98 Arts- 68.79 Commerce- 74.9 2017 3,80,707 81.11 2016 3,73,000 92.63 2015 3,56,418 76.75 2014 3,10,378 68.37

