CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Odisha Plus Two Results to be Declared Tomorrow at chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 Date, Time Confirmed: The long and anxious wait for Odisha Plus Two Result 2022 will end Tomorrow. Yes, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha will formally declare the Odisha Class 12 Results 2022 for Science and Commerce stream students tomorrow - 27th July 2022, Wednesday. According to the official update, the CHSE Odisha 12th Science and Commerce Results will be announced at 4 PM in the evening. Post declaration, students will be able to check their individual CHSE Odisha 12th Result Scorecards online via the official portals - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. In addition to this, students will also get quick and convenient access to CHSE Odisha Result 2022 for Class 12 via the link placed below as well:

Check Odisha 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

Odisha +2 Result 2022 Date Confirmed by Education Minister

As per media reports, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash has confirmed the Odisha +2 Result 2022 Date and Time of Declaration. As per a report filed by Press Trust of India News Agency, the Odisha Class 12 Science Result 2022 and CHSE Odisha Plus Two Commerce Results will be declared at 4 PM in the evening as confirmed by Mr Dash. The news agency has quoted Mr Dash as saying that "The results of class 12 board examination for science and commerce streams will be declared at 4 PM on Wednesday at the office of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Bhubaneswar."

#BIG_BREAKING



CHSE Plus-2 Science and Commerce results to be declared on Wednesday (July 27) at 4PM, informs #Odisha school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash pic.twitter.com/c3xdy2tafR — OTV (@otvnews) July 26, 2022

How to check Odisha +2 Results 2022 online?

The formal declaration of CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results will be done in the press meet to be held at the council’s office in Bhubaneshwar. After the declaration is done in the official function, students will be given direct access to Odisha +2 Science and Commerce Results online via council’s websites. Students will need to log onto portals - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in, where the council will publish Odisha Class 12 Resutls 2022 first. In order to download CHSE Odisha 12th Result Marksheet, Students would be required to key in their Odisha CHSE roll number, date of birth and other details mentioned in the hall ticket. After checking Odisha 12th Result 2022 online, students are advised to downlaod a softcopy of the same and take a printout of the same for future reference.