West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 For PPR, PPS Declared, Get Direct Link Here

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: As per the recent updates, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the WB Class 10th Post Publication Review (PPR), Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) exam results 2022 today on 26th July 2022. The West Bengal Madhyamik PPR and PPS result 2022 has been released at the official website - wbresults.nic.in.

Students need to enter their roll number and date of birth to check their West Bengal Madhyamik result for PPR and PPS. Apart from the official website, students will also get their WB results from their respective schools. The schools will collect the result from the respective camp office on 27th July 2022.

How To Check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 For PPR and PPS?

To check and download the WB class 10th result 2022, students will have to visit the official website. They can check their result only in online mode. Go through the steps to know how to check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 For PPR and PPS -

Step 1 - Go to the official website - wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the - PPR/PPS Exam Result.

Step 3 - A result window will appear on the screen.

Step 4 - In the login window, enter roll number, date of birth in the space provided.

Step 5 - Click on the submit button.

Step 6 - The WB PPR, PPS madhyamik result 2022 will appear on the screen.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the WB Madhyamik result 2022 for Class 10 on 3rd June 2022. The overall pass percentage this year in WB Madhyamik Class 10th is 86.60 per cent. As per media reports, out of more than 11 lakh students registering for the WB Class 10th exams, 9,49,927 students have passed. Also, as many as 114 students have managed to be in the top 10 merit list of WB Class 10 Madhyamik result.

