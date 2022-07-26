UP Madarsa Result 2022 Likely To Be Declared Today at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in, Check Updates Here

UP Madarsa Board Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education will soon be releasing the UP Madarsa Board result for Munshi/Maulvi/Alim/Fazil. As per media reports, it is expected to be announced today. However, official confirmation regarding the announcement of UP Madarsa result 2022 is still awaited. Once announced, students can check their result on the official website - madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

Students will have to use their login credentials to check their UP Madarsha result 2022. According to various media reports, the UP Madrasa Board result will be announced by the Minister of Minority Welfare Dharampal Singh and Rani Sarkar. Madarsa Board Chairman and Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Javed will also be present on this occasion.

How To Check UP Madarsa Result 2022?

To check Uttar Pradesh Madarsa result 2022, students will have to visit the official website - madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in. Further, they need to click on the UP Madarsa result for Munshi/Maulvi/Alim/Fazil. A new page will appear on the screen. In order to check the UP Madarsa Board exam result 2022 candidates are required to select the class and enter the roll number in the UP Madarsa Board result link provided. After checking the results thoroughly, students are advised to download a soft copy of the results for further reference.

UP Madarsa Result 2022 - Number of Students Appeared in Munshi/Maulvi

As per media reports, the board chairman informed that a total of 1,14,247 students had appeared in various examinations this year. Of these, 57,114 are boys and 57,133 are girls. Talking about the number of courses, 57,642 students had appeared in the Munshi /Maulvi (secondary examinations). Out of which 29,522 are boys and 28,120 are girls.

UP Madarsa Result 2022 - Number of Students Appeared in Alim and Fazil

Similarly, 19,050 students appeared in the Alim (Senior Secondary examinations) which includes 9,195 boys and 9,855 girls. On the other hand, a total of 27,678 students, including 13,466 boys and 14,212 girls, appeared in Kamil. Similarly, a total of 9,877 students, including 4,931 boys and 4,946 girls, appeared in Fazil.

