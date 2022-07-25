    UP School Timings Changed: Classes to be held from 8 AM to 2 PM due to Heatwave, Humidity, Get Details Here

    Uttar Pradesh school timings have been revised due to the ongoing heatwave situation and intense humidity. The basic education department of Uttar Pradesh has notified the same to the school authorities. Check new timings here 

    Updated: Jul 25, 2022 17:23 IST
    UP School Timings Changed
    UP School Timings Changed: As per the recent updates, the basic education department of Uttar Pradesh has notified a change in the school timings of government schools. Now, all the UP government and affiliated schools will start at 8 AM and close at 2 PM. This decision has been taken due to the heatwave situation and humidity in the state. 
     
    The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council Secretary Pratap Singh Baghel informed all District Education Officers (DEOs) of the state in a letter dated 24th July 2022. The letter said that prayers will be conducted from 8:00 am to 8:15 pm and recess or lunch will be from 10:30 to 11 am. 

    Official Letter Regarding UP Revised School Timings 

    The letter stated, "The academic activities have been going on since June 16, 2022, after the summer holidays. The timings were 7:30 AM to 1:30 PM. However, due to changes in weather and less humidity in the environment, the schools are needed to conduct academic activities from the pre-decided time of 8 AM to 2 PM. Hence, all affiliated and government schools of the UP board are directed to adhere to the new timing. Prayers will be conducted from 8:00 AM to 8: 15 AM and lunch timing will be 10:30 AM to 11 AM." 

    UP School Timings in October 

    Along with the present revised timings, the letter further informed that UP school timings will be 9 AM to 3 PM from 1st October 2022. Students will have to follow this time till 31st March 2023 with prayer timing of 9:00 to 9:15 AM and lunch from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM. Also, the UP government has recently formed a committee to fix the minimum age for madrasas admissions as it is done by the board such as CBSE and ICSE, as per the report. 

