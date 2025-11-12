CAT Admit Card 2025 Released: Check Steps How to Download Call Letter at iimcat.ac.in

Key Points
- IIM Kozhikode has released the CAT 2025 admit card today, November 12, 2025.
- The admit card carrying the exam city and slot details is available on iimcat.ac.in.
- Students must bring a printed hard copy of the admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam.
CAT Admit Card 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 admit card today, November 12, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the management exam will need to visit the official website to download their hall tickets at iimcat.ac.in. The admit card will carry the city and exam slot details of the candidate. Approximately 2.95 lakh eligible candidates are waiting to download their admit cards to appear for the examination on November 30, 2025.
CAT Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following details on CAT 2025 admit card here:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|CAT 2025 Admit Card release date
|Exam name
|Common Admission Test (CAT)
|Board name
|Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|iimcat.ac.in
|Stream
|Management
|Mode
|Online, computer-based test (CBT)
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|Programmes
|
MBA
PGDM
|CAT Admit Card release date
|November 12, 2025
|Exam duration
|2 hours
|Exam sections
|
Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)
Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)
Quantitative Aptitude (QA)
|Exam date
|November 30, 2025
|Exam slots
|3
|Test cities
|170
|Login credentials
|
CAT application login ID
Password
How to Download CAT Admit Card 2025?
CAT 2025 hall ticket is published on the official website only and candidates will need to download it to enter the exam hall. Follow the mentioned steps to check them online:
- Visit the website at iimcat.ac.in
- Click on ‘login’ option
- In the login window, enter your CAT ID and password
- Press on ‘Submit’
- Check your details on admit card and download for future use
Details Mentioned on CAT 2025 Admit Card
Candidates will need to check the following listed details on their hall ticket while downloading from the website:
- Name
- Date of birth
- Gender
- Category
- Photo
- Signature
- Address
- Exam date and slot
- Exam centre address
- Reporting time
- Exam guidelines
