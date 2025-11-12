CAT 2025 Admit Card, Download Link Here
CAT Admit Card 2025 Released: Check Steps How to Download Call Letter at iimcat.ac.in

By Laavanya Negi
Nov 12, 2025, 12:40 IST

CAT Admit Card 2025: IIM Kozhikode has released the CAT 2025 admit card today, November 12, 2025, on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. It will carry the exam city and slot details of the candidate. Students appearing for the exams must carry a printed hard copy of the admit card to appear for the exam along with their valid ID proofs.

Key Points

  • IIM Kozhikode has released the CAT 2025 admit card today, November 12, 2025.
  • The admit card carrying the exam city and slot details is available on iimcat.ac.in.
  • Students must bring a printed hard copy of the admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam.

CAT Admit Card 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 admit card today, November 12, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the management exam will need to visit the official website to download their hall tickets at iimcat.ac.in. The admit card will carry the city and exam slot details of the candidate. Approximately 2.95 lakh eligible candidates are waiting to download their admit cards to appear for the examination on November 30, 2025. 

CAT Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following details on CAT 2025 admit card here: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  CAT 2025 Admit Card release date 
Exam name  Common Admission Test (CAT)
Board name  Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  iimcat.ac.in
Stream  Management 
Mode  Online, computer-based test (CBT)
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
Programmes 

MBA

PGDM
CAT Admit Card release date  November 12, 2025
Exam duration 2 hours 
Exam sections 

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Quantitative Aptitude (QA)
Exam date  November 30, 2025
Exam slots  3
Test cities  170
Login credentials 

CAT application login ID 

Password

How to Download CAT Admit Card 2025?

CAT 2025 hall ticket is published on the official website only and candidates will need to download it to enter the exam hall. Follow the mentioned steps to check them online:

  1. Visit the website at iimcat.ac.in
  2. Click on ‘login’ option
  3. In the login window, enter your CAT ID and password
  4. Press on ‘Submit’
  5. Check your details on admit card and download for future use

Details Mentioned on CAT 2025 Admit Card

Candidates will need to check the following listed details on their hall ticket while downloading from the website:

  • Name
  • Date of birth
  • Gender
  • Category
  • Photo
  • Signature
  • Address
  • Exam date and slot
  • Exam centre address
  • Reporting time
  • Exam guidelines
