CAT Admit Card 2025 Released: Check Steps How to Download Call Letter at iimcat.ac.in

CAT Admit Card 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 admit card today, November 12, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the management exam will need to visit the official website to download their hall tickets at iimcat.ac.in. The admit card will carry the city and exam slot details of the candidate. Approximately 2.95 lakh eligible candidates are waiting to download their admit cards to appear for the examination on November 30, 2025.

CAT Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following details on CAT 2025 admit card here: