UP brings in common exam fee for UG Courses, Check fee structure details here

    Uttar Pradesh state administration has asked all state universities to charge a common examination fee for the Undergraduate programmes. The common fees will be applicable for the different undergraduate programmes offered in the colleges across the state.

    Updated: Jul 20, 2022 10:37 IST
    UP Universities Examination Fee: Uttar Pradesh state administration has asked all state universities to charge a common examination fee for the Undergraduate programmes. The state government has formulated a common examination fee for the UG courses and have divided the exam fee into three slabs - Rs. 800, Rs.1000 and Rs. 1500.

    The common exam fee will benefit a lot of the students pursuing UG programmes semester wise in the different universities in the state. The exam fee will be applicable semester wise. 

    Exam Fee for UG Courses

    According to an official order issued by the Department of Higher Education, Rs. 800 will be charged in each semester for the Undergraduate programmes which include BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BCA, B.Ed, BJMC, BFA, B.PEd and B.Voc. 

    The exam fee for the LLB, B.Tech, B.Ed Agriculture (Hons), Law Hons, B.Sc Biotech and B.Lib is Rs. 1000 in each semester and the exam fee for the Dental and Nursing Courses BAMS/BUMS is Rs. 1500 in each semester.

    The common exam fee structure will be applicable from the 2022-23 academic year. The decision was taken considering the recommendations given under the National Education Policy 2020. Considering the revised structure, UP state universities including Lucknow University and others will now be required to slash the increased exam fee and students will only pay the amount as mentioned in the new slab. 

    According to reports, the officials of the administration have stated that it is irrational to charge different exams free from students pursuing undergraduate programmes. The committee which conducted the meeting was preceded by Special Secretary, Higher Education, Manoj Singh. 

