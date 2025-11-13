Which City Is Called the Automobile Hub of India?

Automobile Hub of India: Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, is proudly known as the Automobile Hub of India. This vibrant coastal city has become the heart of India’s automobile production and exports. Nearly 35% of India’s automobile manufacturing and around 60% of exports come from Chennai and nearby areas like Sriperumbudur and Oragadam. With its strong infrastructure, technical expertise, and global connections, Chennai has earned a reputation as India’s motor capital. Why Chennai Is Called the Automobile Hub? Chennai has been given this title because of its world-class infrastructure, skilled engineers, and excellent port connectivity. The Chennai and Ennore ports make exporting cars easy, while industrial corridors such as the Chennai–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor support large-scale manufacturing. The presence of top engineering colleges and technical institutes ensures a continuous supply of trained professionals who help the industry grow stronger every year.

Major Automobile Companies in Chennai 1. Hyundai Motor India – One of India’s largest car manufacturers, Hyundai’s main plant in Sriperumbudur produces more than 700,000 cars every year, making it one of the biggest automobile production units in the country. 2. Renault-Nissan Alliance – This joint manufacturing plant near Chennai builds vehicles for both brands and serves markets across the world, using modern technology and environment-friendly systems. 3. BMW India – The German luxury carmaker assembles premium models like the BMW 3 Series and X5 at its Chennai facility, combining high precision with world-class design. 4. Ashok Leyland – Headquartered in Chennai, it is one of India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, producing buses and trucks that are exported to over 50 countries.

5. TVS Motor Company – A top two-wheeler brand with a major manufacturing base near Chennai, TVS is known for creating reliable and affordable motorcycles and scooters loved across India. Other Automobile Hubs in India While Chennai leads the way, several other Indian cities are also major automobile centers. Pune (Maharashtra), called the Detroit of India (West), is home to Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, and Bajaj Auto and has a strong mix of technology and innovation. Gurugram and Manesar (Haryana) host major plants of Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp, supplying millions of vehicles every year to domestic and global markets. Sanand (Gujarat) is a fast-growing industrial area with Tata Motors and MG Motors plants, known for its modern facilities and rapid development. Interesting Facts About Chennai’s Automobile Industry