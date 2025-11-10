Children’s Day Song 2025: 10 Best Songs for Kids to Perform on 14 November Celebration

Children’s Day Song 2025 brings joy, music, and celebration to every school across India. Children’s Day is celebrated on 14 November to honour Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister, who deeply loved children and believed they were the bright future of the nation.

On this special day, schools organize fun activities, performances, and songs to make kids feel loved and happy. Music plays a big role in spreading cheer, and many Bollywood songs capture the true spirit of childhood. In this article, we’ve listed the 10 best Children’s Day songs 2025 for kids to sing or perform in schools and make this day even more memorable.

Why is Children’s Day Celebrated?

Children’s Day is celebrated every year to honour and love all the children around the world. In India, it is celebrated on November 14 every year to remember Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister. He loved children very much and believed they are the future of the country. That’s why Children’s Day is also called ‘Bal Diwas’.