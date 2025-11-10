Children’s Day Song 2025: 10 Best Songs for Kids to Perform on 14 November Celebration

Children’s Day Song 2025 brings joy, music, and celebration to every school across India. Children’s Day is celebrated on 14 November to honour Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister, who deeply loved children and believed they were the bright future of the nation.
On this special day, schools organize fun activities, performances, and songs to make kids feel loved and happy. Music plays a big role in spreading cheer, and many Bollywood songs capture the true spirit of childhood. In this article, we’ve listed the 10 best Children’s Day songs 2025 for kids to sing or perform in schools and make this day even more memorable.
Why is Children’s Day Celebrated?
Children’s Day is celebrated every year to honour and love all the children around the world. In India, it is celebrated on November 14 every year to remember Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister. He loved children very much and believed they are the future of the country. That’s why Children’s Day is also called ‘Bal Diwas’.
On this day, schools and teachers organize fun activities like games, songs, and dance programs to make children happy. It reminds everyone that kids should be cared for, respected, and given the best education so they can grow into responsible and kind citizens.
Children’s Day Songs for Children and School Students
Schools can play these joyful Bollywood songs that bring smiles and happiness to every student. Check the list of the top 10 Children’s Day songs with their singers:
|
Children’s Day Song
|
Singer Name
|
“Nanhe Munne Bachche” (Film: Boot Polish)
|
Mohammed Rafi & Asha Bhosle
|
“Lakdi Ki Kaathi” (Film: Masoom)
|
Gauri Bapat, Gurpreet Kaur, Vanita Mishra
|
"Chhota Bachcha Jaan Ke" (Film: Masoom) | Amit Kumar
|
Shaan & Aamir Khan
|
“Chhota Bachcha Jaan Ke” (Film: Masoom)
|
Amit Kumar
|
"Taare Zameen Par" (Title Song) | Shankar Mahadevan
|
Kishore Kumar & Lata Mangeshkar
|
“Taare Zameen Par” (Title Song)
|
Shankar Mahadevan
|
"Ichak Dana Bichak Dana" (Film: Shree 420) | Lata Mangeshkar & Mukesh
|
Udit Narayan & Alka Yagnik
|
“Ichak Dana Bichak Dana” (Film: Shree 420)
|
Lata Mangeshkar & Mukesh
|
"Papa Kehte Hain" (Film: Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak) | Udit Narayan
|
Asha Bhosle
|
“Papa Kehte Hain” (Film: Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak)
|
Udit Narayan
Children’s Day 2025 is a beautiful reminder of the joy, innocence, and dreams that children bring into our lives. Celebrating this day with songs, performances, and fun activities helps nurture creativity and happiness among students. As we honour Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s vision, let us continue to support and cherish every child’s growth and potential.
