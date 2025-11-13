BSE Telangana Class 10th Exam 2026: TS SSC Time Table to be Release Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in

BSE Telangana: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana will release the Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 Exam 2026 timetable soon. According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the datesheet in early December 2025. The exams will be held in February 2026 and candidates will need to follow up with the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in to check for the schedule. The timetable will carry important information, including exam dates, timings, and general instructions. The exams will follow the 80:20 format, with 70% weightage of external board exams and 20% from the internal assessment.

TS SSC Class 10th Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to TS SSC Class 10th exam 2026: