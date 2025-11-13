BSE Telangana Class 10th Exam 2026: TS SSC Time Table to be Release Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in

Key Points
- BSE Telangana is expected to release the SSC Class 10 Exam 2026 timetable in early December 2025.
- The exams are scheduled for February 2026 at bse.telangana.gov.in.
- Candidates must check the website for the schedule, which will include dates, timings, and details.
BSE Telangana: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana will release the Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 Exam 2026 timetable soon. According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the datesheet in early December 2025. The exams will be held in February 2026 and candidates will need to follow up with the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in to check for the schedule. The timetable will carry important information, including exam dates, timings, and general instructions. The exams will follow the 80:20 format, with 70% weightage of external board exams and 20% from the internal assessment.
TS SSC Class 10th Exam 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to TS SSC Class 10th exam 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|TS SSC Class 10th Exam 2026 Date Sheet
|Exam name
|Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 Exam
|Board name
|Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|bse.telangana.gov.in
|State
|Telangana
|Class
|SSC 10th
|Exam format
|80:20
|Exam mode
|Offline, pen-and-paper mode
|Total marks
|100 per subject
How to download BSE SSC Date sheet 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download TS SSC timetable 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in
- On the homepage, under ‘MAJOR EXAMINATIONS’, click on ‘SSC’
- Press on the link for SSC Class 10th time table
- Check the dates and download for future reference
