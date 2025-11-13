Fog Vs Smog: Check Here for all the Differences

Every morning, when you step outside in the garden, you always wonder to see a soft white mist or a thick yellow haze in your garden. But do you ever realise that what you are seeing outside is this fog or smog? While both may seem similar, they are very different to each other. Fog is a natural phenomenon of a weather event, but on the other hand, smog is a polluted, man-made phenomenon that can seriously harm human health. Let’s explore what causes each, their key differences, and why smog poses such a serious threat to both people and the planet. What is Fog? Fog is an effect of natural weather that takes place when the air contains tiny water droplets or ice crystals, which are suspended in the air around the ground, making the visibility very low. Source: National Geographic Education Its formation occurs when the warm, moist air cools down and reaches its dew point -the temperature at which the air is unable to hold all its moisture, and the water vapour therefore condenses into minuscule droplets.

The fog is a natural occurrence where the water vapour is condensed into minute droplets close to the ground. It is normally on cool and humid mornings and vanishes gradually as the day progresses. Fog is harmless, and it is an element of natural weather. What is Smog? Smog is a non-natural combination of such pollutants as sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10). These causes of pollution are primarily vehicles, industries and the burning of fossil fuels. Source: National Geographic Smog was a word developed in the early twentieth century in London by making a combination of the two words smoke and fog. It talked about the polluting coal burning that created dirty air that was thick and dirty- it was a symbol of the problems that the industrial era created in terms of pollution.

Fog Vs Smog: What are the major differences between Fog and Smog? It becomes easy to mistake fog with smog when visibility becomes compromised. Nevertheless, the two are distinctly different in visual, chemical, and environmental differences. Both are hazes that may be caused by air, but they differ greatly in their origins and composition. Feature Fog Smog Origin Natural (condensed water vapour) Human-made (pollutants + moisture/sunlight) Color White or light grey Yellowish or brownish Smell Odorless Acrid or chemical odour Health Impact Harmless Harmful – causes respiratory issues and long-term diseases Formation Conditions Cool, humid air; early mornings Warm, stagnant air; sunlight; urban areas Composition Water droplets Pollutants like NOx, SO₂, VOCs, PM2.5, and PM10

Fog forms under natural cooling conditions, while smog forms due to trapped pollutants in the lower atmosphere. If you feel eye irritation or throat discomfort, it’s likely smog, not fog. Why Is Smog Dangerous? There is more than dirty air; smog is a poisonous combination of dangerous chemicals that can have dire effects on human nature and the surrounding world. Health Effects of Smog Exposure Pulmonary disorders like asthma and bronchitis.

Throat, eye and nose aggravation.

Fatigue, nausea and lack of concentration.

Circulatory disorders and heart diseases. Smog can also damage plants, soil, and aquatic life, reducing agricultural productivity and contributing to global warming. Conclusion Although this seems that fog and smog seem similar, the differences are enormous. Fog is a natural and non-harmful substance, which is the humidity condensation of water vapour, whereas smog is the toxic effect of pollution and human activity.