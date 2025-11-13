ISC 12th, ICSE 10th 2026 Time Table Released
AILET 2026 Registration Ends Today, Check Fee Payment Date, Exam Date and Other Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 13, 2025, 12:38 IST

The AILET 2026 registration window closes today, November 13, 2025 at 11:59 PM on nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The registration fee payment deadline is tomorrow, November 14, 2025, by 8 AM. The AILET 2026 exam will be held on December 14, 2025, from 2 pm to 4 pm for admission to BA LLB (Honours), LLM, and PhD programmes.

AILET 2026 registration closes today, November 13, 2025 at 11:59 PM.
Key Points

  • AILET 2026 registration closes today, November 13, 2025 at 1159 PM.
  • The fee payment deadline is tomorrow, November 14, 2025 at 8 AM.
  • The exam is scheduled for December 14, 2025, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

AILET 2026 Registration: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi will end the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 Registration today, November 13, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online till 11:59 PM at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is tomorrow, November 14, 2025 by 8 AM. The AILET Exam 2026 will be held on December 14, 2025 for admission to BA LLB (Honours), LLM, and PhD programmes from 2 pm to 4 pm.

AILET 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to AILET 2026: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  AILET 2026 Registration deadline 
Exam name  All India Law Entrance Test (AILET)
Board name  National Law University Delhi (NLUD)
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
Stream  Law 
Level 

Undergraduate 

Postgraduate 

Doctorate 
Programmes 

BA LLB 

LLM

PhD
Exam date  December 14, 2025
Exam shift  2 PM - 4 PM
Registration deadline  November 13, 2025 by 11:59 PM
Fee payment deadline  November 14, 2025 by 8 AM
Application fee 

Open category: INR 3,500

SC/ST/PwD: INR 1,500

Below Poverty Line (BPL): Exempted

How to Register for AILET 2026 Exam?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for AILET 2026: 

  1. Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
  2. Click on ‘Click here to Register for AILET 2026’
  3. Provide your personal details to create an account 
  4. Log in using the details generated 
  5. Upload the necessary documents in the required format and size 
  6. Pay the registration fee 
  7. Review your form and submit 
  8. Download the confirmation page for further reference

DIRECT LINK - AILET 2026 Registration

