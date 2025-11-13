AILET 2026 Registration Ends Today, Check Fee Payment Date, Exam Date and Other Details Here

AILET 2026 Registration: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi will end the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 Registration today, November 13, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online till 11:59 PM at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is tomorrow, November 14, 2025 by 8 AM. The AILET Exam 2026 will be held on December 14, 2025 for admission to BA LLB (Honours), LLM, and PhD programmes from 2 pm to 4 pm.

AILET 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to AILET 2026: