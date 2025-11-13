AILET 2026 Registration Ends Today, Check Fee Payment Date, Exam Date and Other Details Here

Key Points
- AILET 2026 registration closes today, November 13, 2025 at 1159 PM.
- The fee payment deadline is tomorrow, November 14, 2025 at 8 AM.
- The exam is scheduled for December 14, 2025, from 2 pm to 4 pm.
AILET 2026 Registration: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi will end the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026 Registration today, November 13, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online till 11:59 PM at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is tomorrow, November 14, 2025 by 8 AM. The AILET Exam 2026 will be held on December 14, 2025 for admission to BA LLB (Honours), LLM, and PhD programmes from 2 pm to 4 pm.
AILET 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to AILET 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|AILET 2026 Registration deadline
|Exam name
|All India Law Entrance Test (AILET)
|Board name
|National Law University Delhi (NLUD)
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
|Stream
|Law
|Level
|
Undergraduate
Postgraduate
Doctorate
|Programmes
|
BA LLB
LLM
PhD
|Exam date
|December 14, 2025
|Exam shift
|2 PM - 4 PM
|Registration deadline
|November 13, 2025 by 11:59 PM
|Fee payment deadline
|November 14, 2025 by 8 AM
|Application fee
|
Open category: INR 3,500
SC/ST/PwD: INR 1,500
Below Poverty Line (BPL): Exempted
How to Register for AILET 2026 Exam?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for AILET 2026:
- Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
- Click on ‘Click here to Register for AILET 2026’
- Provide your personal details to create an account
- Log in using the details generated
- Upload the necessary documents in the required format and size
- Pay the registration fee
- Review your form and submit
- Download the confirmation page for further reference
DIRECT LINK - AILET 2026 Registration
