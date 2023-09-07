Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations For Round 3 Starts, Check Steps To Apply Here

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has started the registration process for the Odisha NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 today: September 7 in online mode. Those candidates who wish to apply for the MBBS/ BDS counselling can fill out the registration form through the official website - ojee.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to register for the NEET UG round 3 counselling is September 8, 2023. The examination authority will release the provisional revised state merit list on September 10, 2023. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to complete the registrations.

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Odisha NEET UG 2023 Round 3 Schedule

Medical aspirants can go through the dates related to the Odisha NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 in the table below:

Events Dates Registration and Online Application and Uploading of Documents for Online Verification for 3rd round September 7 to 8, 2023 Publication of Provisional Revised State Merit List September 10, 2023 (5 pm) Invitation for Query, if any related to the Revised State merit list September 11, 2023 (5 pm) Publication of Final Revised State Merit List September 12, 2023 (5 pm) Choice Filling and Locking by Registered Candidates September 12 to 13, 2023 3rd Round Provisional Allotment September 14, 2023 (5 pm) Invitation for Query, if any, related to Provisional Allotment September 15, 2023 (5 pm) Publication of 3rd Round Allotment and Downloading of Allotment Letter September 16, 2023 (5 pm) Provisional Admission by Paying Admission Fees and Reporting at OJEE Cell, Gandamunda with original documents and signed bond September 17 to 18, 2023 (5 pm) Tentative Date Spot Round Counselling To be notified in due course of time

How to register for OJEE NEET UG round 3 counselling 2023 online?

Candidates who are interested in applying for the Odisha NEET UG 2023 round 3 counselling can check the below-given steps to know how to fill out the registration form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE - ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for OJEE MBBS/ BDS counselling round 3 available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be open on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details as asked

Step 5: Upload all the documents in the given format and submit the fee

Step 6: Download the counselling registration confirmation page for future use

Also Read: Karnataka NEET UG 2nd Seat Allotment 2023 Document Verification Starts, Check Rank Wise Admission Schedule Here

