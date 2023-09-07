  1. Home
Karnataka NEET UG 2nd Seat Allotment 2023 Document Verification Starts, Check Rank Wise Admission Schedule Here

Karnataka NEET UG 2nd Seat Allotment 2023: KEA has announced the seat allotment results for the NEET UG second round online. Selected candidates can visit their allocated colleges for the document verification from today: September 7, 2023. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 7, 2023 15:06 IST
Karnataka NEET UG Second Seat Allotment 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the seat allotment results for the NEET UG second round in online mode. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the counselling process can visit their allocated colleges for the document verification from today: September 7, 2023. They can check and download their results through the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. 

Along with the announcement of the Karnataka NEET UG seat allotment result for round 2, the examination authority has also released the rank-wise schedule for the deposition of original documents for round 2 admissions.

Karnataka UG NEET 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link 

Karnataka NEET UG 2nd Seat Allotment 2023 Dates

Medical aspirants who have been allotted seats in the second round of the Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2023 can check the dates related to the post-seat allotment procedure in the table below:

Events

Dates

Payment of fees seat allotted candidates (if not paid earlier)

September 7, 2023 (from 11 am) to September 11, 2023 (upto 4 pm)

Deposition of original documents along with two sets of attested photocopies of all the documents, only by fee paid candidates

September 7, 8, 9, and 11, 2023 (from 10.30 am to 4 pm)

Downloading of admission order after payment and after deposition of original documents

September 7 to 11, 2023 

Last date for reporting at the allotted medical/dental college with one set of attested photocopies as per verification slip

September 12, 2023 before 5.30 pm

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Second Round Admission Dates

Candidates can check the rank-wise schedule for the Karnataka NEET UG round 2 admission process in the table below:

Dates

Forenoon session 1
10.30 am to 12.30 pm
All India Rank

Forenoon session 2
1 pm to 3 pm
All India Rank

Afternoon session 3
3 pm onwards
All India Rank

From

To

From

To

From

To

September 7, 2023

1

30000

30001

60000

60001

80000

September 8, 2023

80001

110000

110001

130000

130001

150000

September 9, 2023

150001

225000

225001

320000

320001

350000

September 11, 2023

350001

550000

550001

800000

800001

Last rank

Documents required for Karnataka UGNEET 2023 admission process

Candidates are required to submit the below-given documents along with the two sets of attested photocopies as per their eligibility at the time of the verification process. 

  • UGNEET 2023 scorecard and admit card
  • KEA verification slip
  • Fee paid receipt
  • All original documents as per verification slip
  • Annexure 1
  • Annexure 9 (Rural service bond)

