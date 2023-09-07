Karnataka NEET UG 2nd Seat Allotment 2023 Document Verification Starts, Check Rank Wise Admission Schedule Here

Karnataka NEET UG Second Seat Allotment 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the seat allotment results for the NEET UG second round in online mode. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the counselling process can visit their allocated colleges for the document verification from today: September 7, 2023. They can check and download their results through the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

Along with the announcement of the Karnataka NEET UG seat allotment result for round 2, the examination authority has also released the rank-wise schedule for the deposition of original documents for round 2 admissions.

Karnataka UG NEET 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link

Karnataka NEET UG 2nd Seat Allotment 2023 Dates

Medical aspirants who have been allotted seats in the second round of the Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2023 can check the dates related to the post-seat allotment procedure in the table below:

Events Dates Payment of fees seat allotted candidates (if not paid earlier) September 7, 2023 (from 11 am) to September 11, 2023 (upto 4 pm) Deposition of original documents along with two sets of attested photocopies of all the documents, only by fee paid candidates September 7, 8, 9, and 11, 2023 (from 10.30 am to 4 pm) Downloading of admission order after payment and after deposition of original documents September 7 to 11, 2023 Last date for reporting at the allotted medical/dental college with one set of attested photocopies as per verification slip September 12, 2023 before 5.30 pm

Check the official notice here

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Second Round Admission Dates

Candidates can check the rank-wise schedule for the Karnataka NEET UG round 2 admission process in the table below:

Dates Forenoon session 1

10.30 am to 12.30 pm

All India Rank Forenoon session 2

1 pm to 3 pm

All India Rank Afternoon session 3

3 pm onwards

All India Rank From To From To From To September 7, 2023 1 30000 30001 60000 60001 80000 September 8, 2023 80001 110000 110001 130000 130001 150000 September 9, 2023 150001 225000 225001 320000 320001 350000 September 11, 2023 350001 550000 550001 800000 800001 Last rank

Documents required for Karnataka UGNEET 2023 admission process

Candidates are required to submit the below-given documents along with the two sets of attested photocopies as per their eligibility at the time of the verification process.

UGNEET 2023 scorecard and admit card

KEA verification slip

Fee paid receipt

All original documents as per verification slip

Annexure 1

Annexure 9 (Rural service bond)

