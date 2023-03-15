Puducherry Schools Closed Till March 26 due to H3N2 Virus, Check Details Here

Puducherry Schools Closed: According to Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam, the UT schools will remain shut from March 16 to 16, 2023 in view of the H3N2 virus. The UT Government decided to keep the schools shut as the H3N2 flu spread rapidly from an infected person. The govt. has taken the decision keeping in mind the well-being of the children.

The schools will remain shut for the next 10 days. The parents can contact the school authorities in case of any queries. The official tweet reads, “All schools in Puducherry to remain closed from 16th to 26th March in wake of spread of H3N2 virus: Puducherry Education minister A Namassivayam”.

Spread of H3N2 Virus in India

As per the reports shared by the Union Health Ministry, H3N2 Virus is spreading rapidly in the country. A total of 451 cases were registered for H3N2 Virus between March 2 and 5, 2023. Karnataka’s Hassan district reported 1st death of an 82-year-old man from the H3N2 Virus. Whereas, Gujarat reported the 1st death from the H3N2 influenza virus on Monday. Till now, seven people have succumbed to the virus in India.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recently issued an advisory urging people to avoid self-medication and intake of antibiotics in case of virus contraction.H3N2 virus normally spreads via droplets released by an infected person while he or she is sneezing, coughing, or talking and is highly contagious. Pregnant women, elderly people, children, and persons with medical issues have a higher risk of getting affected.

What is H3N2 Virus?

According to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention H3N2 is a non-human influenza virus that usually circulates in pigs and has infected humans. However, there are some symptoms including body aches, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. Others may include fever and respiratory symptoms like a cough and runny nose.

