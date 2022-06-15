Pune University Admission 2022 Registration for UG, PG and Integrated Programmes Starts at unipune.ac.in

Pune University Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, Pune University has released the admission application form for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) and integrated programmes. Candidates can register for Pune University admission 2022 at unipune.ac.in. As per the released date, the last date to apply for PU admission is 12th July till 11:59 pm. Also, the last date to fill out the Pune University 2022 application form with a late fee is 17th July (11:59 pm).

While filling up the online form, candidates should make sure that all the details mentioned in the application form of Pune University 2022 is correct. The authorities will not provide any correction facility. Before applying for the Pune University admission 2022, candidates are advised to check out the eligibility criteria prescribed by the university.

Pune University Admission 2022 Application Form - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Fill the Pune University Admission 2022 Application Form?

To fill up the application form of Pune University, candidates can fill up the official website - unipune.ac.in. Further, on the homepage, click on the PG admissions tab. Select the course details by clicking on respective department names and click on sign up. Now enter the necessary details and complete the registration. Enter the login credentials in the web portal and then press the login tab.

Fill the application form and upload the documents in the prescribed format and size. Now, pay the application fee in either online or offline mode. Candidates can pay the Pune University 2022 application fee in online mode through net banking, debit card or credit card. They can also pay the application fee offline through challan.

Pune University Entrance Exam 2022

The Pune University entrance exam 2022 will be conducted from 21st to 24th July. Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the Pune University 2022 entrance exam. The Pune University 2022 question paper will be divided into two sections - section A and B. Section A and section B will have a weightage of 20 marks and 80 marks, respectively.

