Which Port Is Known As 'The Queen Of Arabian Sea'?

Do you know that ports are the most important economic centres in the world? A port is a place on a coast or river where ships can load and unload people or cargo, connecting land and sea trade. They play a key role in a country's economy by making it easier to import and export goods like crude oil, machinery, food, and textiles. This large flow of commerce supports many jobs and boosts national growth. Without efficient ports, global trade would come to a stop. They are truly the gateways to international markets. India, with its long coastline, has a rich maritime history and a network of major and minor ports. These ports handle most of the nation's trade. We have busy ports on both the western and eastern coasts, each with its unique history and importance. But do you know which major Indian port has earned the lovely title of "The Queen of the Arabian Sea"? In this article, we'll explore the history, location, and significance of this impressive port, which carries such a prestigious name.

Which port is known as the Queen of the Arabian Sea? The city of Kochi, also known as Cochin, is situated in Kerala, which is often called "God's Own Country". It is commonly known as the Queen of the Arabian Sea. This name comes from its long history as a global spice centre. Located on India's southwest coast, Kochi sits at the crossroads of busy international sea routes that connect the West and the East. This port gained great importance in 1341 AD when a significant flood from the Periyar River blocked the old port of Muziris and formed the harbour at Kochi. This change drew traders from Arab countries, China, and Europe. Kochi features a unique natural harbour where the calm waters of Vembanad Lake meet the sea, sheltered by the headlands of Vypeen and Fort Kochi. 10+ Lesser-Known Facts about Kochi Port

The harbour was created by a cataclysmic flood of the Periyar River in 1341, which simultaneously destroyed the ancient port of Muziris.

Willingdon Island, where the port's main facilities sit, is a man-made island created by the British using mud dredged from the sea floor to deepen the harbour.

In 1503, the Portuguese established their first settlement in India, making Kochi the first European colony.

Kochi is a tidal port, meaning the entry and exit of large ships are influenced by the semi-diurnal tides of the Arabian Sea.

It is the closest Indian port to the International East-West Shipping Canal, lying just 11 nautical miles from the main maritime highway.

Kochi is home to the world's first fully solar-powered airport, highlighting its modern transition toward green energy. Because it is tucked inside backwaters and protected by a narrow "gut" (opening), the harbour is virtually cyclone-proof and stays calm even during monsoons.

It is the only place outside of China where you can still see the Cantilevered Chinese Fishing Nets (Cheenavala) in active use since the 14th century.

The famous explorer was initially buried in Kochi's St. Francis Church (the oldest European church in India) before his remains were moved to Portugal.

It houses the Cochin Shipyard, the largest shipbuilding and maintenance facility in India, where the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier was built.

The port maintains a dredged depth of approximately 14.5 to 16 metres, allowing it to host some of the largest container vessels in the world.

Which Is The Largest Port Of The Arabian Sea? The Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), also called Nhava Sheva, is the largest container port in the Arabian Sea. It is in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, and manages over 50% of India's total container traffic. It was constructed to reduce congestion at the Mumbai Port. Since then, it has evolved into a global maritime gateway, linking India to more than 200 international ports. Which Is The Queen Of Indian Ports? The title "Queen of Indian Ports" is often given to Kochi Port (Cochin) in Kerala. Similar to its other title, "Queen of the Arabian Sea", it gained this reputation because of its key role in the spice trade. It is an essential natural harbour and is home to India's first dedicated international container transhipment terminal on Vallarpadam Island.