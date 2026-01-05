Which is the Oldest Stepwell in India?

The oldest stepwell in India is generally believed to be Chand Baori at Abhaneri, Rajasthan according to the International Journal of Research in Engineering, Science and Management . It was constructed in the 8th-9th century of the Common Era and still largely preserved. There are older step-like water structures archeologically, but Chand Baori is the first monumentally-scale stepwell that still exists.

What Is a Stepwell and How old are they?

The underground water structures, known as stepwells (vavs/baolis/baoris) are designed such that a staircase reaches downward to a well or tank, where water can be accessed even though its level may change. They were water-catching mechanisms, leisure spots and frequently religious or communal areas in the arid and semi-arid areas of western India.

Similar stepped water structures have been dated to at least the 3rd-4th century CE (e.g. rock-cut pools at Uperkot caves in Junagadh and early wells like Navghan Kuvo in Gujarat). Those are proto-forms however; the multi-storey typology of stepwells is fully developed later, Chand Baori being one of the earliest complete examples which survive.