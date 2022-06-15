NEET UG 2022 Category Correction Window Available at neet.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link To Edit Here

NEET UG 2022: As per the updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG category correction window for the candidates. Those who have registered for the undergraduate medical entrance examination can make changes if required. The last date to make correction in the NEET UG category is 16th June 2022.

Candidates who were not able to mark their category correctly in the NEET UG 2022 application form or have entered the incorrect category by mistake can make the corrections now. They will have to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in to make this correction. Candidates can make the changes latest by 9 pm till 16th June 2022.

NEET 2022 Category Correction Window 2022

The category correction window has been made available for those candidates who have entered incorrect categories by mistake. They will be able to make the corrections in the NEET UG form now. Applications will have to mention their actual category and upload the scanned copy of the certificate too. Also, the additional fee, as applicable for the changes can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM.

Also, in case of an incorrect category, admissions may not be allowed. Hence, all are advised to check the category filled and make any changes if necessary. Candidates are informed that after this, no request for any changes will be entertained later.

How To Make Corrections in The NEET UG 2022 Category?

To do so, candidates will have to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Now, click on - Category Correction for NEET(UG)-2022 and log in using Application No and Password. The application form will appear on the screen, make the edits, upload the copy and pay the applicable fee. Now, submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

National Eligibility Common Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)

NEET UG 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. As per media reports over 18 lakh students registered for NEET UG 2022 this year, an increase of 2.6 lakh approximately. The exam will be held on 17th July 2022.

