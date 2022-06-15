JEE Main 2022: Exam City Intimation Slips Released, Admit Cards Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Exam City Slips Released: Moving one step closer to the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam, the NTA has now issued the Exam City Intimation Slips to all the candidates. As per the official update, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips to all registered candidates who are due to appear for the Session 1 of the exam scheduled to be held in June 2022. The exam city intimation slips are issued to candidates to give them information about the exam city allocated to them. Like all other important documents related to JEE Main 2022, these slips have also been made available online and can be checked through the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To make accessing JEE Main Exam City Slips easier, a direct link for the same is also placed below:

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Expected Soon

While the exam authority has issued exam city intimation slips, the key step before the Session 1 exam of JEE Main 2022 is the release of the admit cards. JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards 2022 are likely to be released this week, most likely in the next two days for all the candidates who are registered for the examination. The key difference between the exam city slip and JEE Main 2022 Admit Card, is that the latter is a mandatory document that will be required by the students to appear for the exam. On the other hand, JEE Main exam city slip is merely for information of the candidate allowing them to make necessary arrangements for travel and logistics as required, and is not required at the time of the examination.

How to access JEE Main 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips?

As reported earlier, the JEE Main 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips have been issued to the students online and made available via the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Registered candidates, who have filled application form and paid the requisite fee for the same for JEE Main Session 1 Exam are required to log onto the website and log onto the candidate login portal using their credentials. From there, they will be able to access and download JEE Main 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips easily. Candidates must note that NTA is set to conduct the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exams on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022. Admit Cards for the same will be issued soon and they also will be made available online via the official website only.

