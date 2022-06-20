JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main Session 1 Hall Ticket Date and Time Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Session 1: The JEE Main admit card 2022 for Session 1 Exam is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The applicants can download JEE Mains admit card 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The officials will activate NTA JEE Main admit card 2022 direct link at jeemain.nta.nic.in.The candidates need their application number and date of birth/password to download NTA JEE main admit card 2022. The JEE Admit Card 2022 was supposed to be released at least one week before the exam date. However, NTA has not yet informed regarding the release date of JEE Main admit card 2022 for session 1. Once available, the candidates will be able to download the JEE Main hall ticket in online mode. The JEE Main Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held from June 23rd to June 29th.
20 Jun 11:18 AMJEE Main Admit Card 2022: Has JEE Main admit card 2022 Session 1 been released?
National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release JEE Main admit card 2022 session 1 exam anytime soon. Stay tuned for all live updates.
20 Jun 10:37 AMJEE Main Admit Card 2022 Login Window
Candidates will be able to download the JEE Main 2022 hall ticket from the official website. They need to enter the login credentials like registration number and date of birth/password. Check the login image below -
20 Jun 10:15 AMWhere to download NTA JEE Mains hall ticket 2022?
NTA will announce the JEE Mains admit card 2022 release date for June session in online mode. However, it is expected that it will be released anytime soon now. The NTA JEE Mains admit card 2022 download link will be activated on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
20 Jun 09:50 AMWhat ID Proof has to be carried along with JEE Main admit card?
Candidates appearing for the JEE Main exam will have to carry their admit card along with one valid photo ID proof at the exam centre. Without it, no students will be allowed to sit for the exam. The list of valid photo ID proofs are given below.
20 Jun 09:30 AMNTA JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Official Website
NTA will activate the JEE Main 2022 admit card link on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic. Candidates can check the JEE Main official website image below -
20 Jun 09:10 AMJEE Main Exam Date 2022
NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 exam for session 1 on 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 June. The exam authority will soon release the JEE Main 2022 admit card from jeemain.nta.nic.in admit card 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam must carry their JEE Main admit card 2022 along with one valid photo ID proof at the exam centre.
20 Jun 09:09 AMHow To Download JEE Main 2022 Admit Card?
To download the hall ticket of JEE Main 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website. They will have to use their required credentials to download the admit card. Go through the video to know complete details -
20 Jun 09:05 AMCredentials Required To Download JEE Main Admit Card 2022 for Session 1
NTA is expected to release JEE Main 2022 admit card for session 1 anytime soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates need to enter the below-given details to download the JEE Mains hall ticket 2022.