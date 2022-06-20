JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main Session 1 Hall Ticket Date and Time Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

HIGHLIGHTS JEE Main 2022 Admit Card date and time expected soon JEE Main 2022 exam will be held from 23rd June 2022 Candidates can download the JEE Main hall ticket 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Session 1: The JEE Main admit card 2022 for Session 1 Exam is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The applicants can download JEE Mains admit card 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The officials will activate NTA JEE Main admit card 2022 direct link at jeemain.nta.nic.in.The candidates need their application number and date of birth/password to download NTA JEE main admit card 2022. The JEE Admit Card 2022 was supposed to be released at least one week before the exam date. However, NTA has not yet informed regarding the release date of JEE Main admit card 2022 for session 1. Once available, the candidates will be able to download the JEE Main hall ticket in online mode. The JEE Main Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held from June 23rd to June 29th.

