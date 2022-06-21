JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card Released, Know List of Things Allowed inside Exam Hall Here

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card (Released): With just two days left for the exam, NTA - National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main Admit Card 2022 for Session 1 today. On 21st June, at around 12 noon, NTA JEE Main 2022 Admit Card was released for all the candidates who are registered to appear for the engineering entrance exam as part of the June Session. The hall ticket for JEE Main Session 1 has been released online and can be accessed by registered candidates online via the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To help candidates reach the page from where JEE Main 2022 Admit Card is available, a direct link for the same has also been placed below:

Download JEE Main Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Details Required to Download JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards

JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards have been released online and published on the official website for the registered candidates to download. In order to access and download their admit cards, candidates will be required to enter some personal details on the portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. After logging onto the portal, candidates will be required to enter application number and date of birth to access the JEE Main 2022 admit card for session 1. After entering these details on the website, NTA JEE Main Admit Card will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded by the candidates as a softcopy in PDF Format.

List of Things allowed inside Exam Hall

One of the key details mentioned on the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card is about the exam-day instructions that are to be followed by the students while attempting the JEE Main 2022 entrance exam. As per the details shared, the exam-day instructions also mention the list of things that are allowed inside the examination hall for JEE Main 2022 exam. The list of things allowed inside JEE Main 2022 Exam Hall include:

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Printout / Hardcopy

One Passport size photograph (should be the same as uploaded with the JEE Main Application Form)

Authorized Photo ID Card (Original Copy, should not be expired)

Transparent Ballpoint Pen

Personal Hand Sanitizer

Transparent Water Bottle

For diabetic students, sugar tablets and fruits like banana, apple, orange etc.,

Candidates who are to attempt the Download JEE Mains June (Session 1) 2022 Exam from 23rd June 2022 are advised to go through this and make sure that they do not carry any additional items to the exam hall for the examination.

