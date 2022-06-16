JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Live: NTA JEE Main Session 1 Hall Ticket Expected today @jeemain.nta.nic.in

HIGHLIGHTS JEE Main 2022 Admit Card is expected soon. Candidates can download JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The session 1 JEE Main exam will be held between 20 to 29 June.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Date & Time Live Update: As per the recent updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main admit card soon in online mode. As per some media reports, the NTA JEE Main admit card 2022 for session 1 will be released on or after 6 PM anytime soon. JEE Main 2022 admit card download link will be updated at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per past trends, NTA releases the JEE Main hall ticket at least 7 to 10 days before the exam. Once released, candidates will be able to download the JEE Main 2022 admit card session 1 at - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To download the JEE Mains hall ticket 2022, candidates will have to use their application number and password/date of birth in the login window. Recently, NTA released an advanced information slip for candidates. In advanced information slips, candidates can check the details regarding the examination city and centre allotted to them. The engineering entrance exam will be held from 20th June 2022.

