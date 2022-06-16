JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Live: NTA JEE Main Session 1 Hall Ticket Expected today @jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Date & Time Live Update: As per the recent updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main admit card soon in online mode. As per some media reports, the NTA JEE Main admit card 2022 for session 1 will be released on or after 6 PM anytime soon. JEE Main 2022 admit card download link will be updated at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per past trends, NTA releases the JEE Main hall ticket at least 7 to 10 days before the exam. Once released, candidates will be able to download the JEE Main 2022 admit card session 1 at - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
To download the JEE Mains hall ticket 2022, candidates will have to use their application number and password/date of birth in the login window. Recently, NTA released an advanced information slip for candidates. In advanced information slips, candidates can check the details regarding the examination city and centre allotted to them. The engineering entrance exam will be held from 20th June 2022.
16 Jun 06:59 PMJEE Main Admit Card Login Window
Candidates can download their JEE Main 2022 admit card through login window. Check below the image of login window -
16 Jun 06:26 PMHow to retrieve password to download JEE Mains admit card?
To recover JEE Mains password, candidates have to go to NTA JEE Main official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the NTA JEE Mains admit card link and click on - Forgot Password tab. Now,
answer the security question and candidates will receive a verification code at the registered mobile number. Enter the code and reset the password to download JEE admit card 2022.
16 Jun 05:52 PMWhen will JEE Main admit card 2022 released?
16 Jun 05:47 PMJEE Main admit card 2022 Official website
16 Jun 05:10 PMNumber of Students in JEE Mains Last Year
As per the previous year JEE Main result statistics released by NTA, a total of 939008 candidates have appeared for the exam in all four sessions. The total JEE Mains registration in 2021 were 1048012.
16 Jun 04:50 PMLogin Credentials Required To Download JEE Main Hall Ticket?
To download the JEE Main hall ticket, candidates will have to use the credentials as asked in the login window. As per updates, the credentials that are required to download the JEE Main 2022 admit card are -
16 Jun 04:24 PMWhat if there is a discrepancy in JEE Main Admit Card 2022?
JEE Main admit card will likely to include the details related to the candidates and the examination - name, date of birth, category, application number, roll number, photograph and signature, exam date and time and exam day instructions. After downloading the JEE Main hall ticket 2022, candidates must ensure that all the details imprinted on it are correct. In case of any error in the admit card of JEE Main, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk or mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in and get the discrepancies rectified.
16 Jun 04:12 PMHow many session will be there for JEE Mains 2022?
In 2022, JEE Mains session 1 will be held twice on 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 June 2022 and session 2 will be held on 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 July 2022. JEE Mains Session 1 admit card 2022 will be issued anytime soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
16 Jun 03:58 PMJEE Main Admit Card 2022 Release Date and Time
16 Jun 03:19 PMJEE Main 2022 Admit Card
16 Jun 02:58 PMWhat To Do In case of difficulty in downloading the JEE Main hall tickets 2022?
In case of any difficulty in downloading/checking the examination city intimation slip for JEE Main 2022, candidates can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.
16 Jun 02:38 PMWhat To Carry Along with JEE Main 2022 Admit Card?
Candidates will be required to carry at least one valid photo ID proof along with the JEE admit card at the exam centre. The photo identity proof for JEE Main 2022 are provided below.
16 Jun 02:13 PMJEE Main Admit Card 2022 Login Window
Candidates will be able to download their JEE Main 2022 hall ticket by using the login credentials like - application number and date of birth. The authorities will release the same on the official website. They can check below the image of login window -
16 Jun 01:49 PMWhat to do in case of errors in JEE Main admit card 2022?
National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE admit card 2022 anytime soon at jee.nta.nic.in. After downloading the admit card of JEE Main 2022, candidates must check all the details mentioned in it. In case of any discrepancy in the hall ticket, they must contact the officials for the corrections. Check below the NTA JEE Main helpline number - 011 40759000 (10.00 am to 5.00 pm).
16 Jun 01:24 PMExam Centre To Mentioned in JEE Main admit card 2022
This time, the NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 exam in 501 cities in India and 22 centres abroad. The details about the same will be provided in JEE Main 2022 admit card. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted at 25 exam centres abroad. The exam authority will allot JEE Mains 2022 exam centres as per the preferences filled by candidates in the application form.
16 Jun 12:59 PMJEE Main admit card 2022 and a self-declaration form
As per the previous year along with the JEE Main admit card, a self-declaration (undertaking) will also be released. On the JEE Main self-declaration undertaking form, candidates appearing for the exam will be asked to enter their recent travel history and health status. The JEE Main 2022 self-declaration undertaking has to be filled up in advance, before reaching the exam centre.
16 Jun 12:23 PMJEE Main Admit Card 2022 Download Link
16 Jun 12:15 PMHow to Download JEE Main 2022 Admit Card? Check Steps Here
To download the JEE Main admit card 2022, students will have to visit the official website and follow the below-mentioned steps -
16 Jun 11:54 AMJEE Main 2022 Exam Date
This year, the NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 exam in two sessions - June and July. While the session 1 of JEE Main is scheduled to be held between 20 to 29 June, the JEE Main session 2 exams will be held from 21 to 30 July.
16 Jun 11:29 AMJEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam City Intimation Slip
16 Jun 11:25 AMWhat Details Will Be Mentioned in JEE Main 2022 Admit Card?
After downloading the NTA JEE Mains admit card 2022, candidates must check all the details mentioned in it. Go through the details that will be provided on the hall ticket -
16 Jun 11:19 AMHow To Download JEE Main Admit Card 2022?
16 Jun 11:14 AMJEE Main Admit Card 2022 Date and Time
