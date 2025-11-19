RRB NTPC Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Haryana Board Class 12 Physics Model Paper With Solution 2025-26: Download PDF Here

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 19, 2025, 14:41 IST

HBSE Sample Paper 2025-26 Class 12 Physics - Practice with the latest HBSE Sample Paper 2025-26 Class 12 Physics is crucial for the HBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2025-26. These model papers, based on the updated HBSE pattern and syllabus, clarify key topics, question formats, and marking schemes. The Haryana Board Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2025-26 is an effective revision tool to test concepts, improve time-management, and achieve higher scores.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Haryana Board Class 12 Physics Model Paper With Solution 2025-26
Haryana Board Class 12 Physics Model Paper With Solution 2025-26

HBSE Sample Paper 2025-26 Class 12 Physics - Preparing for the HBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2025-26 becomes much easier when students practice with the latest HBSE Sample Paper 2025-26 Class 12 Physics. These model papers are designed according to the updated HBSE exam pattern and syllabus, helping students understand important topics, question formats, and marking schemes.

The Haryana Board Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2025-26 also acts as a reliable revision tool, allowing students to test their conceptual clarity and improve accuracy before the final exam. With consistent practice, students can boost time-management skills and score higher marks in Physics.


HBSE Sample Paper 2025-26 Class 12 Physics

General Instructions: 

1. There are 35 questions in all. 

2. All questions are Compulsory. 

3. This question paper is divided into five sections. A, B, C, D and E. 

4. Section-A consists of eighteen (1-18) objective type questions each of 1 mark. 

5. Section-B consists of seven (19-25) very short answer type questions each of 2 marks. 

6. Section-C consists of five (26-30) short answer type questions each of 3 marks. 

7. Section-D consists of two (31-32) case study type questions each of 4 marks. 

8. Section-E consists of three (33-35) long answer type questions each of 5 marks. 

9. There is no overall choice however an internal choice has been provided in Section B, C, D and E. You have to attempt only one of the given choice in such questions. 

10. Use of calculator is not permitted.

hbse phy 1
hbse phy 2

hbse 3

hbse phy 4

hbse phy 5

hbse phy 6

hbse phy 7

hbse phy 8

hbse phy 9

HBSE Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme

The HBSE Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme 2025-26 helps students understand how marks are distributed across theory and practical exams. It provides clarity on question-wise weightage, chapter-wise marks, and answer presentation guidelines. Knowing the marking scheme enables students to plan their preparation effectively and score higher in the board exam.

HBSE Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme PDF Download

HBSE Syllabus Class 12 2025 26 Physics

The HBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26 outlines all the essential chapters, practical work, and assessment patterns prescribed by the Haryana Board. Understanding the updated syllabus helps students focus on important topics and prepare strategically for the board exam.

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 PDF Download

How to Download HBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2025-26?

  1. Go to the official website: bseh.org.in — the HBSE official site.

  2. On the homepage look for a link or section labelled something like “Model Papers / Sample Papers”, “Question Paper Design & Syllabus”, or “Old Question Paper / Sample Paper”. 

  3. Click on the link for Class 12 / Senior Secondary / Sr. Secondary sample or model papers. For example, a PDF is listed for “Class : 12th (Sr. Secondary) Code No. 1201 Series : HB/Sample paper-2024-2025”. 

  4. From the list of subjects, select the subject you want (e.g., English Core, Maths, Physics etc.).

  5. Download the PDF file for the sample paper. If available, also download the marking scheme / step-wise answers.

  6. Save/print it for offline practice.

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News