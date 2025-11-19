Haryana Board Class 12 Physics Model Paper With Solution 2025-26: Download PDF Here

HBSE Sample Paper 2025-26 Class 12 Physics - Preparing for the HBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2025-26 becomes much easier when students practice with the latest HBSE Sample Paper 2025-26 Class 12 Physics. These model papers are designed according to the updated HBSE exam pattern and syllabus, helping students understand important topics, question formats, and marking schemes. The Haryana Board Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2025-26 also acts as a reliable revision tool, allowing students to test their conceptual clarity and improve accuracy before the final exam. With consistent practice, students can boost time-management skills and score higher marks in Physics.

HBSE Sample Paper 2025-26 Class 12 Physics General Instructions: 1. There are 35 questions in all. 2. All questions are Compulsory.

3. This question paper is divided into five sections. A, B, C, D and E. 4. Section-A consists of eighteen (1-18) objective type questions each of 1 mark. 5. Section-B consists of seven (19-25) very short answer type questions each of 2 marks. 6. Section-C consists of five (26-30) short answer type questions each of 3 marks. 7. Section-D consists of two (31-32) case study type questions each of 4 marks. 8. Section-E consists of three (33-35) long answer type questions each of 5 marks. 9. There is no overall choice however an internal choice has been provided in Section B, C, D and E. You have to attempt only one of the given choice in such questions. 10. Use of calculator is not permitted.











HBSE Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme The HBSE Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme 2025-26 helps students understand how marks are distributed across theory and practical exams. It provides clarity on question-wise weightage, chapter-wise marks, and answer presentation guidelines. Knowing the marking scheme enables students to plan their preparation effectively and score higher in the board exam.