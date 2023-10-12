SKAU Counselling 2023: MD/MS Ayurveda Provisional Allotment Out onskau.online-counselling.co.in

SKAU Counselling 2023: Shri Krishna AYUSH University Kurukshetra (SKAU) has released the round 1 provisional seat allotment today: October 12, 2023. Candidates can download the MD/MS Ayurveda seat allotment on the official website: skau.online-counselling.co.in available in PDF form.

According to the SKAU Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates who have been allocated seats must pay the tuition fee between October 12 and 16, 2023. Afterward, they must download the allotment order and report to the respective institute as per the schedule.

skau.ac.in counselling 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access provisional allotment is given below:

SKAU MD/MS Allotment 2023 Click Here

SKAU Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Round 1 provisional seat allotment October 12, 2023 Tuition fee by shortlisted candidates October 12 to 16, 2023 Download of provisional allotment letter and reporting the respective institute October 12 to 17, 2023

The official notice reads, ‘’The schedule of the admission, including document verification may be altered and the guidelines will be issued by the authorities in this regard, accordingly and candidates are required to visit website/admission portal regularly for updation.’’

SKAU Counselling 2023: Steps to Check Provisional Allotment

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: skau.online-counselling.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Provisional Allotment MD/MS Ayurveda - Round 1 link

Step 3: A new PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: View and download the result

