Tamil Nadu CM Urges President Murmu to Grant Assent on NEET Exemption Bill

NEET Exemption Bill: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has penned an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu seeking consent on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET exemption bill. As per the media reports, the state governments have been intensely opposing the National medical entrance exam.

The draft was again introduced in the state assembly and lately got the assent. However, the governor has refused to accept the draft. The open letter has come after several reports on the alleged suicide of a Chennai NEET aspirant and his father were making rounds.

Check out Official Tweet Here

NEET Exemption Bill- A Collective Outcome of Legislative and TN Peoples

In the letter, MK Stalin stated that the exemption bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Govt. is the consequence of state legislative consensus and the mutual willingness of the locals. “Each day of delay in its implementation costs not only valuable medical seats to deserving candidates but invaluable human lives to our society,” he added.

CM Stalin Urges Droupadi Murmu for Quick Assent

He urged President Droupadi Murmu to give her assent to the bill as soon as possible. He further said that all matters concerning the people should be brought under the Constitution’s state list, particularly education. “ Only if education is moved to the state list of Constitution, qualifying examination method like the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) could be completely scrapped.”

