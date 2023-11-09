  1. Home
Tamil Nadu Rain: Schools Closed In Madurai Due to Heavy Rainfall

Holiday has been announced in Madurai due to heavy rainfall seen in the region in the last few days. Heavy rainfall is expected in the region for the next few days. Check complete details here.

Updated: Nov 9, 2023 10:39 IST
Tamil Nadu Rain: A holiday has been declared for schools in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu owing to the heavy rains in the region. The holiday order has been issued by the district governor of Madurai. Students and teachers have been advised to keep in touch with school authorities regarding the holiday announced. 

According to local reports, the announcement regarding the holiday was made due to the continuous heavy rains received in Madurai. According to the India Meteorological Department, more rain is expected in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. In the last few days, Tamil Nadu has witnessed continuous rainfall leading to waterlogging in several parts of the state including regions like Karur, Pasupathipalayam, and Tadavalaga.

The regions of Pasupathipalayam, Tadavalaga, and others have been witnessing continuous rainfall and waterlogging in the last few days. The state government announced a holiday for schools on November 4, 2023, in Chennai, Madurai, and several other regions following which schools reopened in two days. 

School To be Closed on November 13

The Tamil Nadu state government announced a holiday for schools across the state on November 13, 2023, a day after Diwali. School holiday has been announced for the convenience of students, parents, and teachers who will be traveling over the Diwali holiday. The classes will however be compensated on November 18, 2023. 

Schools Closed in Delhi

Owing to the rising pollution in the national capital schools have been closed for an early winter break. According to the latest notification released, schools in Delhi will be closed from today, November 9 to November 18, 2023. Primary schools have been asked to remain closed until November 10, 2023, as per an earlier notification which has been then postponed with the early winter break. 

