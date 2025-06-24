TN Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025: Download SSLC, HSC Admit Card Released at dge.tn.gov.in

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025 released today, 25th June, on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates need to enter login credentials like the application number and password. Tamil Nadu Class 10th and 12th Supplementary exam 2025 is going to be held on 4th July. Read here for more detailed information about the Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025.

Jul 23, 2025, 14:44 IST
Tamil Nadu SSLC and HSC Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025
Tamil Nadu SSLC and HSC Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025
Register for Result Updates

TN Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025 today, 25th June, on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates need to enter their application number and password along with their date of birth to download the Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Admit Card 2025.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th and 12th Supplementary exam 2025 is going to start on 4th July. The Class 10 Supplementary exams will continue until July 10, while the Class 12 exams will be held through July 11. The tests will be conducted in a single shift, from 10:15 AM to 1:15 PM

As per the official notice, students who have chosen the newly introduced subjects will appear for their exams between June 26 and June 28, 2025. These exams will be held at selected exam centres across the state.

Students can get more information about the exam centres and schedules from their district Chief Educational Officer’s (CEO) office. Read here to download the Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025.

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025: How to check SSLC, Hall Ticket 2025?

Students can check their hall ticket on the official website by following these easy steps:

  • Go to the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. 
  • Click on the TN SSLC, HSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025 link.
  • Enter login details like application number and password.
  • Download your hall ticket and print it out for exam day.
TN SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Card

TN SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Card will be released today on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025: Important Dates

Check the table below for TN SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2025 important dates:

EventDates
TN Class 10th Admit Card Release Date February 14, 2025
TN SSLC Exam Dates 2025 (Practicals) February 22 to February 28, 2025
TN SSLC Exam Dates 2025 (Theory) March 28 to April 15, 2025
TN 10th Result Date 2025 May 16, 2025
TN 10th Supply Admit Card Release Date June 25, 2025 (Tentative)

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025: Exam Date

The Tamil Nadu Supplementary Exams 2025 for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on July 4. The Class 10 exams will continue till July 10, while Class 12 exams will be held till July 11. All exams will be conducted in a single shift from 10:15 AM to 1:15 PM.
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025: Official Website

Once the Tamil Nadu Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket is released, candidates can check their admit card on dge.tn.gov.in.
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned

Students will find these details mentioned on their admit card:

  • Board name (Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations)
  • Candidate's name
  • Parents’ names
  • Roll number
  • Subject codes and names
  • Exam dates and timings
  • Exam centre address
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025: How to Download

  • Go to the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.
  • Click on the Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Admit Card 2025 Link.
  • Enter your login credentials like application number and password.
  • Check and download your hall ticket.
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025: Login Details

Students need to enter their login credentials while checking the admit card:

  • Application number
  • Date of birth

Steps to Download Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025

Students can follow these given steps to download the Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials like application number, date of birth.

Step 4: Click on submit and check your details carefully.

Step 5: Download it and print it out for exam day.

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025

