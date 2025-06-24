TN Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025: Download SSLC, HSC Admit Card Released at dge.tn.gov.in

TN Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025 today, 25th June, on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates need to enter their application number and password along with their date of birth to download the Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Admit Card 2025.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th and 12th Supplementary exam 2025 is going to start on 4th July. The Class 10 Supplementary exams will continue until July 10, while the Class 12 exams will be held through July 11. The tests will be conducted in a single shift, from 10:15 AM to 1:15 PM.

As per the official notice, students who have chosen the newly introduced subjects will appear for their exams between June 26 and June 28, 2025. These exams will be held at selected exam centres across the state.