TN Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025: Download SSLC, HSC Admit Card Released at dge.tn.gov.in

TN Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025 today, 25th June, on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates need to enter their application number and password along with their date of birth to download the Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Admit Card 2025.
Tamil Nadu Class 10th and 12th Supplementary exam 2025 is going to start on 4th July. The Class 10 Supplementary exams will continue until July 10, while the Class 12 exams will be held through July 11. The tests will be conducted in a single shift, from 10:15 AM to 1:15 PM.
As per the official notice, students who have chosen the newly introduced subjects will appear for their exams between June 26 and June 28, 2025. These exams will be held at selected exam centres across the state.
Students can get more information about the exam centres and schedules from their district Chief Educational Officer’s (CEO) office. Read here to download the Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025.
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025: How to check SSLC, Hall Ticket 2025?
Students can check their hall ticket on the official website by following these easy steps:
TN SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Card
TN SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2025 Admit Card will be released today on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025: Important Dates
Check the table below for TN SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2025 important dates:
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025: Exam DateThe Tamil Nadu Supplementary Exams 2025 for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on July 4. The Class 10 exams will continue till July 10, while Class 12 exams will be held till July 11. All exams will be conducted in a single shift from 10:15 AM to 1:15 PM.
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025: Official Website
Once the Tamil Nadu Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket is released, candidates can check their admit card on dge.tn.gov.in.
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned
Students will find these details mentioned on their admit card:
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025: How to Download
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025: Login Details
Students need to enter their login credentials while checking the admit card:
Steps to Download Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025
Students can follow these given steps to download the Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025:
Step 1: Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025 link.
Step 3: Enter login credentials like application number, date of birth.
Step 4: Click on submit and check your details carefully.
Step 5: Download it and print it out for exam day.
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025
