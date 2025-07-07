TNEA 2025: Choice Filling Form for Government School Quota Registrations Start Today, Apply Online by 7 PM, Direct Link Here

TNEA 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has started the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) choice-filling registrations 2025 for 7.5% government school quota students today, July 7, 2025 at 10 AM. The window will be closed today, July 7, 2025 by 7 PM. Students will need to visit the official website at tneaonline.org. The TNEA seat allotment list will be released online tomorrow, July 8, 2025.
TNEA 2025 Admission Choice-Filling: Important Information
- Students opting for the 7.5% government school quota must have studied from Class 6 to Class 12 in government schools across Tamil Nadu.
- Candidates will need to confirm or opt out of their seats according to the allotment list until 5 PM on the same day.
- Out of the three options - choice filling, confirmation, and refusal - students must complete it online by following the admission protocols.
- The final TNEA provisional allotment list will be published by 9 PM on July 8, 2025.
- Students must apply online judiciously and within the set deadlines.
TNEA Registration Important Dates 2025
The following table consists all the important dates related to the TNEA Registration dates 2025 for different categories:
|
Reservation Category
|
Date
|
Persons with disabilities, sports, ex-servicemen, etc.
|
July 9 - 11, 2025
|
General (government school and vocational stream candidates)
|
July 14 - 19, 2025
|
Supplementary and SC-category
|
Late July 2025 - August 2025
