Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

TNEA 2025: Choice Filling Form for Government School Quota Registrations Start Today, Apply Online by 7 PM, Direct Link Here

TNEA 2025: DoTE has begun the TNEA choice-filling registrations 2025 for 7.5% government school quota students today, July 7, 2025 at 10 AM. Students have until 7 PM to register online on the official website at tneaonline.org. The TNEA seat allotment list is expected to be released tomorrow, July 8, 2025 on the official website.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 7, 2025, 16:39 IST
TNEA 2025 Choice Filling Form for Government School Quota Registrations to end today.
TNEA 2025 Choice Filling Form for Government School Quota Registrations to end today.
Register for Result Updates

TNEA 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has started the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) choice-filling registrations 2025 for 7.5% government school quota students today, July 7, 2025 at 10 AM. The window will be closed today, July 7, 2025 by 7 PM. Students will need to visit the official website at tneaonline.org. The TNEA seat allotment list will be released online tomorrow, July 8, 2025. 

TNEA 2025 Admission Choice-Filling: Important Information 

  • Students opting for the 7.5% government school quota must have studied from Class 6 to Class 12 in government schools across Tamil Nadu. 
  • Candidates will need to confirm or opt out of their seats according to the allotment list until 5 PM on the same day.
  • Out of the three options - choice filling, confirmation, and refusal - students must complete it online by following the admission protocols. 
  • The final TNEA provisional allotment list will be published by 9 PM on July 8, 2025. 
  • Students must apply online judiciously and within the set deadlines. 

TNEA Registration Important Dates 2025

The following table consists all the important dates related to the TNEA Registration dates 2025 for different categories:

Reservation Category

Date

Persons with disabilities, sports, ex-servicemen, etc.

July 9 - 11, 2025

General (government school and vocational stream candidates)

July 14 - 19, 2025

Supplementary and SC-category

Late July 2025 - August 2025

Also Read:

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025

TS POLYCET 2025

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

Related Stories

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News