Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Round 1 Deadlines For Admission Confirmation Ends Today

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025: Over 2.5 lakh students are yet to confirm their Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) Admission 2025 allotted seats as informed by The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The deadline for FYJC Round 1 Admissions 2025 is today, July 7, 2025.

Jul 7, 2025, 16:40 IST
The data shared by the directorate of education shows Mumbai region with 80,858 confirmed admissions, followed by Pune with 79,417 admission confirmations, including both quota-based admissions and Centralised Admission Process (CAP) allotments.

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025 Admission Status 

The following table consists the admission status the Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025:

Status 

Count

Total Confirmed Admissions

3,81,331

Students Admitted Under Quota

77,209

Students Allotted Seats in Round 1

6,32,194

Total Applicants

10,66,005

Unconfirmed Admissions

2,50,863

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025 Admission Allotment Percentage

The following table includes the college allotment percentage in FYJC Admissions 2025:

College Allotment Percentage

Number of Colleges

100%

29

80% - 99%

2,489

60% - 79%

1,888

40% - 59%

3,505

1% - 39%

10,278

