Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Round 1 Deadlines For Admission Confirmation Ends Today

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025: The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Maharashtra has informed that over 2.5 lakh students are yet to confirm their Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) Admission 2025 allotted seats. The deadline for FYJC Round 1 Admissions 2025 is today, July 7, 2025.
The data shared by the directorate of education shows Mumbai region with 80,858 confirmed admissions, followed by Pune with 79,417 admission confirmations, including both quota-based admissions and Centralised Admission Process (CAP) allotments.
Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025 Admission Status
The following table consists the admission status the Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025:
|
Status
|
Count
|
Total Confirmed Admissions
|
3,81,331
|
Students Admitted Under Quota
|
77,209
|
Students Allotted Seats in Round 1
|
6,32,194
|
Total Applicants
|
10,66,005
|
Unconfirmed Admissions
|
2,50,863
Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2025 Admission Allotment Percentage
The following table includes the college allotment percentage in FYJC Admissions 2025:
|
College Allotment Percentage
|
Number of Colleges
|
100%
|
29
|
80% - 99%
|
2,489
|
60% - 79%
|
1,888
|
40% - 59%
|
3,505
|
1% - 39%
|
10,278
