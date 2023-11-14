TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Registration Begin, Apply Until November 21

TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling: Osmania University has commenced the registration process for Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2023 admission counselling today, November 14, 2023. Students who have cleared the LAWCET 2023 exams and wish to apply for the counselling process can visit the official website to complete the registration and online certificate verification process.

According to the schedule given, the last date for students to complete the registration process is November 21, 2023. Students applying for the online counselling process are required to complete the registration and online certificate verification process following which they can enter the choices for the allotment.

TS LAWCET 2023 counselling registration and online certificate verification link is available on the official website - lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. A direct link for students to register is also given below.

TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Registration Direct -Click Here

TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling Schedule

Particulars Date Online registration cum verification, online payment November 14 to 21, 2023 Physical verification of special category certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) November 16 to 20, 2023 Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail November 22, 2023 Exercising Web options- phase I November 23 to 24, 2023 Edit of web options-phase -I November 25, 2023 List of provisionally selected candidates November 28, 2023 Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of original certificates November 29 to December 2, 2023

How to Register for TS LAWCET 2023 Counselling

The link for students to register for the TS LAWCET 2023 counselling is given on the official website. Eligible students can follow the steps given below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS LAWCET counselling

Step 2: Click on the counselling application link

Step 3: Enter the login ID and password

Step 4: Fill out the application

Step 5: Upload the certificates for verification

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

