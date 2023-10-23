UK Board Exam 2024 Sample Papers Released, Get Direct Links Here

  1. Home
UK Board Exam 2024: UBSE has released the model test papers for the UK Class 12 board exams 2024 online. Students appearing for the Uttarakhand Board class 12 exams 2024 can download the sample papers through the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in. Check the details here.

UK Board Exam 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has released the model test papers for the UK Class 12 board exams 2024 online. Students who are appearing for the Uttarakhand Board class 12 exams 2024 can check and download the sample papers through the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in.

As per the official notice, these sample question papers are being circulated for the purpose of making teachers and students familiar and aware of the exam pattern of UBSE class 12th board examinations. Except for language subjects, the question papers of the council exam of all other subjects will be printed in both Hindi and English languages. 

Practising sample papers is essential for students to grasp the exam format and grading criteria for the upcoming UK 12th board examination in 2024. Solving model papers will help students understand the difficulty level and boost their confidence. 

UK Board Class 12 Sample Paper 2024 Direct Links

Students appearing for the UK Board class 12th exams 2024 can check the question papers links mentioned in the table below:

Subjects

Sample papers 2024

Hindi

Click Here

Mathematics

Click Here

Physics

Click Here

Chemistry

Click Here

Biology

Click Here

Accountancy

Click Here

Check the official notice here

How to download UK Board Class 12 Sample Paper 2024 online?

Students can follow the steps that are mentioned below to download the model papers for the UK Board class 12th examinations 2024. 

Step 1: Visit the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ‘Old/Model Question Paper’ on the screen

Step 3: The UK Board class 12th question papers and sample papers for session 2024 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download it and take a printout of it for future reference

