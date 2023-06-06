UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2023 Released, Get Direct Link to Download Here

UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Admit Card: UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Admit Card has been issued by Bundelkhand University. Students scheduled to appear for the UP B.Ed JEE entrance exams can now download the admit card through the link available on the official website. The entrance exams are scheduled to be held on June 15, 2023. Candidates appearing for the exams are required to show the admit card at the exam centre.
The link for students to download the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 admit card is available on the official website - bujhansi.ac.in. To download the admit cards, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the user id and password in the link provided.
UP B.Ed JEE 2023 admit card will include details such as the candidate's name and roll number, name of examination, and exam centre details. Along with the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 admit card, candidates are also required to carry with them a valid photo id proof to be shown at the exam centre.
UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Admit Card Direct Link - Click Here
How to Download UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Admit Card
The UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Admit Card is available for download on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to download the admit card.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University
Step 2: Click on UP B.Ed JEE admission link
Step 3: Click on the admit card link on the homepage
Step 4: Enter the user id and password
Step 5: Download the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Admit Card for further reference
UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Admit Card Details
The following details will be mentioned on the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Admit card
- Candidate name and roll number
- Name of Examination
- Exam centre name and address
- Candidate photograph and signature image
- Instructions for exam day
UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Exam Details
The UP B.Ed JEE 2023 exams will be conducted online mode. The exam paper will include objective-type questions which are further divided into Paper 1 and Paper 2.
- Paper 1 will contain questions related to general knowledge and Hindi and Paper 2 will include general aptitude and one other subject.
- The exams will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours.
