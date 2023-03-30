UP Board 2023: Results for Classes 1 to 8 to be Out Tomorrow, Check Details Here

UP Board Exam Results 2023: As per the recent updates, the Department of Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh, will announce the UP Board Result for Classes 1 to 8 on March 31, 2023. The paper evaluation process for these classes will end today, March 30, 2023. Students who have appeared for the UPMSP Board exam 2023 must collect their respective report cards from their schools on March 31.
Check the UP Board Exam Datesheet 2023 for Classes 1 to 8 Below:
बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद के प्राथमिक व उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में कक्षा 1 से 8 तक की वार्षिक गृह परीक्षाएं 20 मार्च 2023 से होंगी। pic.twitter.com/oBCW8eetWR— Department Of Basic Education Uttar Pradesh (@basicshiksha_up) February 27, 2023
UP Board Exam Schedule 2023
Students who have appeared for the UPMSP Board exam 2023 for classes 1 to 8 can check the exam schedule in the table given below.
Events
Dates
UPMSP Board Exam 202 for Classes 1 to 8
March 20, 2023, to March 24, 2023
UP Board Exam Paper Evaluation 2023
March 26, 2023, to March 30, 2023
UP Board Exam 2023 Result for Classes 1 to 8
March 31, 2023
UP Board Exam 2023 for Classes 1 to 8
According to the official notification, the UP board exam for classes 1 to 8 was conducted for 50 in two shifts, first shift timings were 9.30 am to 11:30 am and the timings for the second shift were 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm respectively.
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023
As per media reports, around 59 lakh students have registered for both classes 10th and 12th in the UP Board exam 2023. After the declaration of the UP Board exam result, students can check and download their respective marksheets from the official website. Whereas the result date of the UPMSP Board exam 2023 for classes 10, 12 will be announced soon on the official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Board.
Also Read: BSEB Matric Result 2023 By March 31: Know When and How To Download Bihar Board 10th Marksheet