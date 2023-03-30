  1. Home
UP Board 2023: Results for Classes 1 to 8 to be Out Tomorrow, Check Details Here

UP Board Exam Results 2023:  The Department of Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh, will announce the UP Board Result for Classes 1 to 8 tomorrow, March 31. Students who have appeared for the UP board examinations will get their report cards from their schools. Check details here

Updated: Mar 30, 2023 10:50 IST
UP Board Exam Results 2023: As per the recent updates, the Department of Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh, will announce the UP Board Result for Classes 1 to 8 on March 31, 2023. The paper evaluation process for these classes will end today, March 30, 2023. Students who have appeared for the UPMSP Board exam 2023 must collect their respective report cards from their schools on March 31. 

Check the UP Board Exam Datesheet 2023 for Classes 1 to 8 Below:
